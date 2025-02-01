Sean Strickland On Islam Makhachev’s Middleweight Hopes: ‘Stay In Your Weight Class!’

Sean Strickland intends to remind Islam Makhachev that the UFC’s distinct weight classes exist for a reason.

Following his commanding fourth title defense against Renato Moicano at UFC 311, the lightweight champion’s aspirations to conquer a second weight class have reached new heights — something he has been expressing for some time now.

However, the Dagestani champion faces a difficult conundrum, as he is on good terms with reigning welterweight champ Belal Muhammad, which complicates his path toward two-division glory.

As a result, Makhachev has proposed an ambitious vision, declaring that his physique and skill set are more than capable of propelling him up two weight classes to take on middleweight kingpin Dricus Du Plessis.

Islam Makhachev says he could move to middleweight and beat Dricus Du Plessis after #UFC311 but Alex Pereira at 205 is "too much." 😳 pic.twitter.com/I7wF30O6G9 — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) January 19, 2025

“Stillknocks” has already cautioned the 155-pound champion that he might be biting off more than he can chew, suggesting it would be wise to rethink his bold move — a sentiment that Strickland fully supports.

Strickland is poised for a title rematch with Du Plessis, which will headline UFC 312 next weekend. If “Tarzan” secures victory in this highly anticipated showdown, it’s almost unfathomable to think that the first defense of his second reign as 185-pound champion could be against Makhachev.

During a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Strickland was probed about the possibility of facing Makhachev should the Russian champion decide to step into his division.

“We fought on the same card once, right? Bro, I actually really like that guy,” Strickland told. “He’s actually a really f**king good dude, which is funny because I think a lot of Muslims don’t like me because I talk a lot of sh*t. But he’s a good dude.”

The outspoken American fighter went on to suggest that Makhachev might be able to handle a move up to welterweight, but stepping into the middleweight division would be a bridge too far for him.

“Again, there’s weight classes for a f*king reason. Stay in your weight class, maybe do 170 [pounds], but there are weight classes for a f**king reason, dude. I don’t want to talk too much sh*t on you because I like you, but stay in your weight class.”

Strickland and Makhachev both featured on the UFC 302 card this past June, where Makhachev successfully defended his lightweight title with a submission victory over Dustin Poirier, while “Tarzan” triumphed over Paulo Costa, securing himself a second shot at the middleweight crown.