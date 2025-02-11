Tatiana Suarez Breaks Her Silence Days On From UFC 312 Defeat To Zhang Weili

UFC women’s strawweight contender Tatiana Suarez has issued her first statement after falling short of title glory Down Under this past weekend.

Suarez returned to action for the first time since August 2023 on Saturday, challenging two-time champion Zhang Weili’s reign in the co-main event of UFC 312.

Having long been tipped for championship success as she overcame adversity after adversity, the undefeated Suarez entered the Octagon in Sydney, Australia as favorite to emerge with the gold in her possession.

But her plans to reach the top on Feb. 8 were scuppered by Zhang, who delivered one of the performances of her career to dominantly outpoint her latest challenger across five rounds.

Following on from her first professional defeat and the disappointing setback to her title ambitions, Suarez issued her first statement days on from UFC 312 in an Instagram post this week.

“‘Champions don’t show up to get everything they want; they show up to give everything they have.’ And that’s what I’ll do every single time,” Suarez wrote. “No matter what! I love it all. Win, lose or draw, I’m right where I want to be. Doing what I love to do every single day of my life. I have the best people around me that love me for me. Living the dream! It’s all about the right mindset and life has taught me time and time again. I’ve experienced it all thrill, agony, happiness, heartbreak. That’s what life is all about. I’m blessed to have this life. And I’ll share these experiences with my children and the future generations to come. 🙏🏻❤️ Thank you to my friends, family, teammates, coaches and fiancé for being there every single time no matter what. Love you guys! On to the next!

While Suarez goes back to the drawing board, Zhang will keep a keen eye on her division’s happenings across the upcoming months.

As “Magnum” ponders a possible move up to flyweight to challenge Valentina Shevchenko, her former opponent Yan Xiaonan will meet Virna Jandiroba in a potential title eliminator at 115 pounds this April.