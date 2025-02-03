Tatiana Suarez Says Title Fight Against Zhang Weili Is The ‘Real’ UFC 312 Main Event

Tatiana Suarez is set to challenge Zhang Weili for the UFC women’s strawweight championship on February 8 at UFC 312. A middleweight title rematch between Dricus du Plessis and former champ Sean Strickland will headline the event.

For Suarez, however, her fight feels like the true main event of the night. She believes the matchup will deliver non-stop action, making it one of the most exciting bouts on the card.

“I think it’s going to be fireworks. I think we’re both go-getters. She doesn’t stand around. I don’t stand around. So it doesn’t make for a boring fight, I don’t think at all,” Suarez said in an interview with MMA Fighting. “I think we’re both going after it. We both want to win. We both work really, really hard. I think it makes for a good co-main event. I think it’s the real main event, but we’re not big dudes, so we didn’t get the main event slot.”

Despite not being in the headlining position, Suarez remains focused on the task at hand.