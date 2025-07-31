Tatsuro Taira Got “Fired Up” By Last Minute Opponent Change ‘Burning in my heart’

UFC star Tatsuro Taira isn’t too concerned after his original opponent this weekend, Amir Albazi, was forced to withdraw from their bout on Saturday night.

Tatsuro Taira vs Amir Albazi was a contest that a lot of fans were looking forward to in the flyweight division. However, after Albazi was forced to withdraw due to medical concerns, Taira will now square off against HyunSung Park. This, in itself, is also a pretty fascinating encounter at 125 pounds.

For Tatsuro Taira, though, this is all about proving that he belongs on the big stage. He’s already been able to show glimpses of what he’s capable of in the Ultimate Fighting Championship but now, he’s ready to try and take his game to a whole new level – and he wants to do s against Park.

When discussing the late notice change, Tatsuro Taira made it crystal clear that he’s using it as motivation.

Tatsuro Taita isn’t bothered by last minute change

“When one door closes, another opens. After Albazi pulled out and Park stepped in, I found myself fired up again. That’s what I meant in my Instagram post about a new fire burning in my heart, ready to show what I’ve prepared on August 2.”

It certainly isn’t the main event that’s going to feature the biggest names this month in the UFC, but in a lot of ways, that’s what makes it more exciting. You have two hungry guys here who are looking to go out there and make a name for themselves, and we can’t wait to see what happens.