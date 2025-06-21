‘The Best 8 Minutes Of Fighting You’re Likely To See This Year’ – Fans & Fighters React To Nazim Sadykhov Scoring KO In Fight Of The Year Nominee With Nikolas Motta

Nazim Sadykhov and Nikolas Motta put on a wild war that ultimately ended with Sadykhov, who was born in Baku, score a win in front of a native crowd during the main card of UFC Baku.
Sadykhov and Motta both put on offensive displays during the opening frame. Sadykhov appeared to get hurt by Motta, who poured on a flurry was Sadykhov was against the fence. But Sadykhov managed to survive getting rocked, and Sadykhov took advantage of a drained Motta by pouring on his own striking display.
The two continued to land in great numbers during the second round, but it was in the final minute of the round when Sadykhov landed a combination that dropped Motta, securing the win.
Sadykhov hasn’t lost since dropping his professional MMA debut. He’s now 4-0-1 with four finishes in his UFC tenure since his appearance on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2022.
Motta is now 2-2 (1 NC) in his last five.