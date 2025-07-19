“The Real Dude” – Fans & Fighters React To Islam Dulatov Flattening Adam Fugitt In Anticipated UFC Debut At UFC 318

The UFC 318 early prelims go 5-for-5 in finishes — and Islam Dulatov is now 1-for-1 in his UFC outings.

Dulatov, who was making a hyped debut, scored a quick victory over Adam Fugitt to close out the action the early preliminary card.

Fugitt had some early success in the fight with leg kicks, but Fugitt worked him over well with punches — both as the main aggressor and as the counterpuncher. Fugitt attempted to grapple with Dulatov, but the German fighter used his powerful strikes to force breaks.

About four minutes into the first round, Dulatov landed a one-two that dropped Fugitt out cold. Dulatov landed a follow-up shot or two that then officially brought the fight to a close.

Islam Dulatov Impresses With Violent Display In UFC Debut At UFC 318

Islam Dulatov is the real deal dude! Crispy clean technique & everything comes from where it’s suppose to. Incredibly dangerous…



What a debut!🔥 #UFC318 pic.twitter.com/WPi99k2uf3 — JG (@JakeGerberMMA) July 19, 2025

Wow nice K.o by Dulatov #ufcneworleans — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) July 19, 2025

Beautiful check left hook that was clean congrats on the debut #ufc318 — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) July 19, 2025

Islam Dulatov could headline a Germany fight night right now and sell it out



Dude is a star over there — Alex Behunin (@AlexBehunin) July 19, 2025

oh look at me, i'm Islam Dulatov, UFC fighter. i just signed with Versace, bought a second Lamborghini, and got another knockout in the ufc.😒 pic.twitter.com/tZvOnsjXUY — William – Open Note Grappling 📝 (@OpenNoteGrapple) July 19, 2025

UFC definitely see Islam Dulatov as a future star can’t remember them giving a prelim fight the main event Insta live stream hype before #UFC318 pic.twitter.com/WpSUKTVPQm — Benny P 🇦🇺 (@Bendaman2001) July 19, 2025

Islam Dulatov being a rich male model, but deciding to fight because he’s a psychopath is some peak shi#UFC318 — Billy Deadboy (@abateman_88) July 19, 2025

ISLAM DULATOV.



YOU HAVE A BRIGHT FUTURE!!#UFC318 pic.twitter.com/31d7aDgrcu — UFC White Tiger (@UFCWhiteTiger) July 19, 2025

Dulatov has not lost since dropping his professional MMA debut. This was Dulatov’s first UFC bout since knocking out Vanilto Antunes on Dana White’s Contender Series.

Fugitt now falls to 2-3 in Octagon competition.