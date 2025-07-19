“The Real Dude” – Fans & Fighters React To Islam Dulatov Flattening Adam Fugitt In Anticipated UFC Debut At UFC 318

The UFC 318 early prelims go 5-for-5 in finishes — and Islam Dulatov is now 1-for-1 in his UFC outings.
Dulatov, who was making a hyped debut, scored a quick victory over Adam Fugitt to close out the action the early preliminary card.
Fugitt had some early success in the fight with leg kicks, but Fugitt worked him over well with punches — both as the main aggressor and as the counterpuncher. Fugitt attempted to grapple with Dulatov, but the German fighter used his powerful strikes to force breaks.
About four minutes into the first round, Dulatov landed a one-two that dropped Fugitt out cold. Dulatov landed a follow-up shot or two that then officially brought the fight to a close.
Islam Dulatov Impresses With Violent Display In UFC Debut At UFC 318
Dulatov has not lost since dropping his professional MMA debut. This was Dulatov’s first UFC bout since knocking out Vanilto Antunes on Dana White’s Contender Series.
Fugitt now falls to 2-3 in Octagon competition.