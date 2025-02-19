Tom Aspinall Touts ‘Unstoppable’ Teammate’s Preparation Ahead Of UFC Seattle Return

Interim UFC Heavyweight Champion Tom Aspinall expects one of his teammates to put on a show at Saturday’s UFC Seattle event.

Mixed martial arts’ leading promotion is back in the state of Washington this week, where top 10 flyweights Henry Cejudo and Song Yadong will top an intriguing-looking UFC Fight Night lineup.

Among the notable names set to compete on the preliminary card is Modestas Bukauskas, a Lithuanian-British light heavyweight who has won five of his last six contests inside the cage.

Since returning to the UFC off the back of a stint in Cage Warriors, “The Baltic Gladiator” has gone 3-1, with the sole loss on that run coming by way of knockout to Vitor Petrino.

After bouncing back in 2024 with an impressive submission victory over Marcin Prachnio on home soil, Bukauskas will look to make it back-to-back triumphs when he meets Raffael Cerqueira at UFC Seattle on Feb. 22.

And Aspinall, for one, seems fully confident in his teammate.

The heavyweight star re-shared promotional material posted by the UFC Europe account to his Instagram Stories, providing some insight into his fellow countryman’s preparation for the upcoming event.

“This guy has looked unstoppable in the gym. Tune in this Saturday”

With that said, Aspinall will no doubt have a close eye on proceedings when Bukauskas makes the walk at UFC Seattle inside Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena.

While “The Baltic Gladiator” is days away from his next outing, Aspinall remains without a date in the calendar. He’s continued to push for a unification showdown with heavyweight champ Jon Jones, but the UFC is yet to confirm whether that will go ahead in 2025.