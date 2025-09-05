UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall has said that he doesn’t really care about titles or interim/undisputed as he prepares for his next fight.

In the main event of UFC 321, Tom Aspinall will defend his undisputed title for the very first time. He’ll do so against Ciryl Gane, and it’ll serve as the Englishman’s first fight since successfully defending his interim strap against Curtis Blaydes.

As we look ahead to the fight, it certainly feels like Tom Aspinall is shaping up to be the clear favorite in this one. With that being said, these two have styles that should match up together pretty nicely, which could make for a fascinating showdown.

In the UFC 321 press conference in Paris earlier today, Tom Aspinall was asked whether or not this feels like the second time he’ll be defending the title.

Tom Aspinall reveals he “doesn’t really care” about belts ahead of UFC 321

“To be honest, I don’t really care about belts and stuff. I only care about my next fight. Ciryl is my next fight, he’s the guy I’m focused on. This fight has been simmering for a long time, do you know what I mean? We both got in the UFC around the same time, we’ve been talking about this fight for a long time.

“So, I’m just ready to fight this guy already and take him out.”

Regardless of whether or not you’re a fan of Aspinall, there’s no denying that it’s exciting to see him get back in there after all he’s been through.