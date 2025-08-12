Tom Aspinall Tells UFC Fans to Give up On Jon Jones’ Comeback: “Not Interested”

UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall has told fans to move on from the idea of him fighting Jon Jones at next year’s UFC White House event.

For the longest time, Tom Aspinall was actively asking for the opportunity to face Jon Jones for the undisputed UFC heavyweight championship. Unfortunately, ‘Bones’ never seemed particularly interested in that idea, and he eventually made the decision to retire from mixed martial arts altogether.

Alas, it didn’t take long for him to start suggesting that he will, in fact, make his way back into the cage one day. Many rolled their eyes at this, noting that it was only the UFC White House card that led to him suggesting a comeback. Tom Aspinall, meanwhile, still isn’t buying it.

In a recent interview, Tom Aspinall almost seemed exhausted at even having to discuss Jon.

Tom Aspinall isn’t interested in a fight against Jon Jones at the White House 😬



“Not interested mate. And the world shouldn’t be interested either, because what’s the point. Just false hope.”



🎥 @arielhelwanipic.twitter.com/1Wk2h4obHA — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) August 11, 2025

Tom Aspinall issues warning to fans over Jon Jones’ possible return

“Do you want me to be honest? It has spent zero seconds in my mind. [I’m] not interested mate, and the world shouldn’t be interested either. What’s the point? [It’s] just false hope.”

Aspinall is currently preparing to defend his title against Ciryl Gane later this year. If he’s able to win that, and do so convincingly, he could really set himself up for some special things to come in the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Either way, it feels like the ship has sailed for Jon Jones, especially given that even Dana White is hesitant to trust him with another main event spot.