Tom Aspinall Reacts To Lackluster Pavlovich vs. Rozenstruik: ‘These Heavyweight Fights Absolutely Stink!’

Interim UFC Heavyweight Champion Tom Aspinall was among those unimpressed by Sergei Pavlovich’s decision win over Jairzinho Rozenstruik this past Saturday.

Two of the division’s biggest power punchers collided on the main card of this weekend’s UFC Fight Night, which marked the mixed martial arts leader’s second visit to Saudi Arabia.

While the crowd inside the anb Arena anticipated a knockout, they were instead treated to three rounds of lackluster action between the Russian and Surinamese behemoths, with the former emerging victorious on the scorecards.

Many fans were quick to express their discontent with the two fighters, and they weren’t the only ones bemused by how the bout unfolded.

Aspinall took to his Instagram Stories to slam his former opponent and “Bigi Boy,” before calling for his return in order to bring “excitement” back to the weight class.

“These heavyweight fights lately absolutely stink,” Aspinall wrote. “Let’s get some excitement back and stop holding it up.”

Aspinall has held the interim belt since a first-round knockout triumph over Pavlovich in November 2023. He’s since defended it in a rematch with Curtis Blaydes, which he also won by way of stoppage in the opening frame.

All the while, Jon Jones has sat on the heavyweight throne and repeatedly dismissed a unification showdown, instead choosing to face Stipe Miocic last November in New York City.

Dana White has insisted that he intends on booking Jones vs. Aspinall in 2025, but it remains to be seen whether or not that will come to fruition. In his most recent remarks, the UFC CEO admitted the promotion could “move on” from the matchup.