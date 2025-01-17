Arman Tsarukyan’s First Statement On UFC 311 Withdrawal: ‘Hardest Decision I’ve Ever Had To Make’

Arman Tsarukyan has spoken publicly following his decision to pull out of Saturday’s UFC 311 pay-per-view.

Tsarukyan is currently in Los Angeles, where he had hoped to avenge his 2019 loss to Islam Makhachev to capture the lightweight crown and cement himself among the all-time top names at 155 pounds.

But the chance to do so will have to wait, with the Armenian withdrawing from the opening numbered event of 2025 just one day out after injuring his back while cutting weight.

The news was first reported by Red Corner MMA before being confirmed by UFC CEO Dana White, who also revealed that Renato Moicano has been pulled from his original showdown with Beneil Dariush to challenge Makhachev in tomorrow night’s headliner.

A clearly devastated Tsarukyan, meanwhile, recently took to social media with his first remarks since the disappointing revelation emerged.

“I regret to inform everyone that the news is that I had to pull out of UFC 311 with a back injury is true. This was the hardest decision I’ve ever had to make in my fighting career. I would like to thank the UFC for understanding and I look forward to competing for my first UFC Championship in the future. Thank you all for your support.”