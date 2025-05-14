Two Title Fights Set for UFC 317 as Full Card Revealed – June 28 in Las Vegas Ready to Rock the City

The full fight card for UFC 317 has been officially announced by UFC CEO Dana White. The event is scheduled for June 28 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, coinciding with the promotion’s annual International Fight Week.

The main event will feature former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira facing former featherweight titleholder Ilia Topuria for the vacant lightweight championship. This bout follows Islam Makhachev’s decision to vacate the lightweight title as he moves to the welterweight division, where he is expected to challenge Jack Della Maddalena at a future date.

UFC 317

Oliveira enters the fight after a win over Michael Chandler at UFC 309, while Topuria returns to lightweight after defending his featherweight title against Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway. Topuria, undefeated in his professional career, is making his first appearance in the lightweight division since 2022.

Co Main Event

In the co-main event, flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja will defend his title against Kai Kara-France. Pantoja is on a seven-fight winning streak, with recent title defenses against Kai Asakura, Steve Erceg, and Brandon Royval. Kara-France, who recently secured a TKO victory over Erceg, will be making his second attempt at UFC gold, having previously fought for the interim flyweight title in 2022.

The rest of the UFC 317 card includes several notable matchups: Brandon Royval vs. Manel Kape, Paulo Costa vs. Roman Kopylov, Beneil Dariush vs. Renato Moicano, Jack Hermansson vs. Gregory Rodrigues, Jhonata Diniz vs. Justin Tafa, Viviane Araujo vs. Tracy Cortez.

All the these announcements were made public through Dana White’s Instagram on a live broadcast.

The announcement also included news about UFC 319, where middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis will defend his title against Khamzat Chimaev in Chicago on August 18. With two title fights and a lineup of established contenders, UFC 317 is set to be a central event during International Fight Week.