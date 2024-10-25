UFC 308 is almost upon us, and MMA News is here to keep you updated with the current odds for this weekend’s lineup.

The upcoming pay-per-view takes place Saturday, October 26, at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The main card begins at 2 PM ET/11 AM PT, with the preliminary card starting at 10 AM ET/7 AM PT.

Topping the lineup will be reigning UFC Featherweight Champion Ilia Topuria, who is tasked with getting the better of former kingpin Max Holloway if he’s to record a first successful title defense.

Before they go to battle, the co-main event will see ex-middleweight titleholder Robert Whittaker in action for the third time this year. After getting past Paulo Costa and Ikram Aliskerov, “The Reaper” is next tasked with blemishing the perfect record of Khamzat Chimaev.

Also set to make the walk on Saturday will be the likes of top light heavyweight contender Magomed Ankalaev, undefeated featherweight Lerone Murphy, middleweight prospect Shara Magomedov, and former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos.

Ahead of the event, you can get some help from the group of experts at MMA News by checking out their predictions for the UFC 308 main card here.

UFC 308: Topuria vs. Holloway Betting Odds

Listed below are the latest betting odds for UFC 308 (as of 10/25), courtesy of DraftKings.

Main Card:

Ilia Topuria (-230) vs. Max Holloway (+190)

Robert Whittaker (+190) vs. Khamzat Chimaev (-230)

Magomed Ankalaev (-375) vs. Aleksandar Rakić (+295)

Lerone Murphy (-265) vs. Dan Ige (+215)

Sharabutdin Magomedov (-170) vs. Armen Petrosyan (+142)

Preliminary Card: