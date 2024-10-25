UFC 308: Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway Weigh-In Results

UFC 308 takes place tomorrow, and MMA News is here to bring you the official weigh-in results!

After staging fights in Salt Lake City, Utah to kick off the month, the mixed martial arts leader will close its October schedule with another numbered event, this time in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

One title will be on the line at the top of the card, with Ilia Topuria defending his featherweight belt against fan favorite Max Holloway in the main event. Co-headlining, meanwhile, will be a crucial middleweight contest between former champion Robert Whittaker and the undefeated Khamzat Chimaev.

Also on the main card will be returns for top light heavyweight contender Magomed Ankalaev, unbeaten featherweight Lerone Murphy, and highly active middleweight Shara Magomedov.

UFC 308: Topuria vs. Holloway Weigh-In Results

UFC 308 takes place Saturday, October 26 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE. The main card begins at 2 PM ET/11 AM PT, with the preliminary card starting at 10 AM ET/7 AM PT.

See above for a replay of the UFC 308 Weigh-In Show, and check out the full results below.

Main Card:

Featherweight Championship Main Event: Ilia Topuria (145lbs) vs. Max Holloway (145lbs)

Middleweight Co-Main Event: Robert Whittaker (185.5lbs) vs. Khamzat Chimaev (186lbs)

Light Heavyweight: Magomed Ankalaev (204.5lbs) vs. Aleksandar Rakić (206lbs)

Featherweight: Lerone Murphy (145.5lbs) vs. Dan Ige (146lbs)

Middleweight: Sharabutdin Magomedov (185lbs) vs. Armen Petrosyan (186lbs)

Preliminary Card:

Light Heavyweight: Ibo Aslan (205lbs) vs. Raffael Cerqueira (203lbs)

Welterweight: Geoff Neal (171lbs) vs. Rafael dos Anjos (171lbs)

Catchweight (160lbs)*: Mateusz Rębecki (160lbs) vs. Myktybek Orolbai (159lbs)

Middleweight: Abus Magomedov (185lbs) vs. Brunno Ferreira (185.5lbs)

Heavyweight: Kennedy Nzechukwu (241lbs) vs. Chris Barnett (264lbs)

Featherweight*: Farid Basharat (137lbs) vs. Victor Hugo (145.5lbs)

Middleweight: Ismail Naurdiev (185lbs) vs. Bruno Silva (186lbs)

Welterweight: Rinat Fakhretdinov (171lbs) vs. Carlos Leal (169.5lbs)

*The bout between Rębecki and Orolbai was moved from lightweight to a 160-pound catchweight before they weighed in.

**The bout between Basharat and Hugo was moved from bantamweight to featherweight before they weighed in after the latter was significantly overweight.