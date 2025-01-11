HomeNewsUFC
UFC Insider: LA Wildfires Put UFC 311 Venue in Doubt, Vegas in Play
Image: @intuitdome/Instagram

UFC Insider: LA Wildfires Create Concern Over UFC 311 Venue, Vegas In Play

By Pranav Pandey

With UFC 311 just a week away, uncertainty looms over the events venue as reports suggest the ongoing crisis in Los Angeles has thrown the event’s location into uncertainty.

The UFC is set to open its 2025 pay-per-view slate with an action-packed fight lineup. Scheduled for Jan. 18 at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, the card is topped by two high-profile title clashes.

In the main event, UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev will defend his belt against Arman Tsarukyan, while the co-main event features Bantamweight Champion Merab Dvalishvili defending his title against Umar Nurmagomedov.

However, one pressing challenge facing Dana White and Co. is the raging wildfires ravaging Los Angeles, which have sparked uncertainty within the MMA community about whether UFC 311 will proceed as planned at the Intuit Dome. The natural calamity has already claimed over 10,000 homes and taken at least 11 lives. The once-thriving Pacific Palisades area has been almost completely destroyed, and the fires have now spread to the iconic Hollywood Hills, just a mere 20 miles from the UFC 311 venue.

According to veteran MMA journalist Ariel Helwani, the UFC has been assessing the situation regarding UFC 311 next Saturday. As of now, the highly anticipated event is set to proceed at the Intuit Dome. However, the promotion is keeping a vigilant eye on the unfolding crisis and stands prepared to relocate the event if necessary.

Helwani revealed that talks about postponing the card have not taken place. If a venue change is required, T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, is reportedly the leading contingency option, though the UFC has yet to issue an official statement on the matter.

Numerous public events across Los Angeles County have already been called off for the weekend, as local resources are overwhelmed in an effort to control the growing damage. An official statement from the Intuit Dome confirmed that the two events slated for the arena have either been canceled or rescheduled.

