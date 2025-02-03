VIDEO: UFC 312 Countdown Episode Ahead Of Du Plessis vs. Strickland 2 & Zhang vs. Suarez

Fight week for the UFC 312 pay-per-view this Saturday has kicked off with the release of the promotion’s latest Countdown episode.

Under the spotlight in this edition is the headline rematch between Dricus Du Plessis and Sean Strickland and the co-main event between Zhang Weili and Tatiana Suarez.

Saturday’s UFC 312 lineup is topped by a championship clash, with middleweight kingpin Du Plessis (22-2) looking to add a second successful defense to his reign, which got underway with a narrow victory over Sean Strickland at UFC 297 in January 2024.

If the South African is to continue his rule atop the 185-pound mountain, he must stall the title ambitions of a familiar foe in Strickland (29-6). Since having his championship reign quickly ended by “Stillknocks,” the polarizing American has recorded a sole win over Paulo Costa to earn a shot at redemption.

Before those two run it back in the main event at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena, another UFC title will be at stake.

The strawweight gold will be contested by current champ Zhang (25-3) and undefeated contender Suarez (10-0). While “Magnum” will return 10 months on from the second defense of her sophomore title reign opposite Yan Xiaonan at UFC 300, the Californian challenger is set to make the walk for the first time since a statement-making victory over ex-champ Jéssica Andrade in August 2023.

Ahead of those two contests in Australia, fans can catch previews in the full episode of UFC 312 Countdown on the promotion’s official YouTube channel.

UFC 312 Countdown: Full Episode