VIDEO: UFC 312 Post-Fight Press Conference After Dricus Du Plessis, Zhang Weili’s Headline Wins

The UFC 312 pay-per-view recently concluded, and MMA News has you covered with the post-fight press conference in Sydney.

The Qudos Bank Arena played host to Octagon action on tonight, as the mixed martial arts leader continued its PPV schedule for 2025 with a lineup that featured two championships and a host of local names.

Of note were victories for Dricus Du Plessis, Zhang Weili, Jake Matthews and Tallison Teixeira.

And before attention turns to UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs. Rodrigues at the Apex next weekend, there remains some business to attend to backstage at UFC 312.

Shortly after the main event’s ending, Dana White will appear in front of the media to reveal the recipients of the Fight of the Night and Performance of the Night bonuses before answering questions. The victorious fighters from UFC 312 will also take queries from the press in reaction to their performances.

With that said, see below for a live stream of the UFC 312 post-fight press conference via the UFC’s official YouTube channel, commencing at 1:15 AM ET.