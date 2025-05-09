UFC 315: Belal Muhammad vs. Jack Della Maddalena Full Weigh-In Results

UFC 315 goes down in just over 24 hours’ time, and we’ve got the official weigh-in results for you here at MMANews.

For the first time in 10 years, the UFC returns to Montreal, bringing the Canadian province of Quebec two title fights and more action, including a couple of different ranked contender battles.

The main event sees Belal Muhammad make his first defense of the UFC welterweight championship, as he takes on Jack Della Maddalena. In the co-main event, Valentina Shevchenko starts her second reign as UFC women’s flyweight champion, as she defends the title against French rising star Manon Fiorot.

Also on the main card will be the legendary Jose Aldo taking on Aiemann Zahabi, former flyweight champ Alexa Grasso battling Natália Silva and Benoît Saint Denis in action against Kyle Prepolec.

UFC 315 Weigh-In Video, Results

UFC 315 takes place Saturday, May 10 at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. The main card begins at 10 PM ET/7 PM PT, with the preliminary card starting at 6:30 PM ET/3:30 PM PT.

See above for a replay of the UFC 315 Weigh-In Show, and check out the full results below.

Main Card:

Welterweight Championship: Belal Muhammad (170) vs. Jack Della Maddalena (170) (Backup Fighter: Ian Machado Garry (168))

Women’s Flyweight Championship: Valentina Shevchenko (124) vs. Manon Fiorot (125)

Bantamweight: Jose Aldo (143) vs. Aiemann Zahabi (142) — fight moved from bantamweight to featherweight

Women’s Flyweight: Alexa Grasso (126) vs. Natália Silva (126)

Lightweight: Benoît Saint Denis (156) vs. Kyle Prepolec (156)

Preliminary Card:

Welterweight: Mike Malott (171) vs. Charles Radtke (171)

Women’s Flyweight: Jéssica Andrade (126) vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius (124)

Light Heavyweight: Modestas Bukauskas (203) vs. Ion Cutelaba (205)

Light Heavyweight: Navajo Stirling (205) vs. Ivan Erslan (205)

Early Preliminary Card:

Middleweight: Marc-André Barriault (185) vs. Bruno Silva (187*)

Featherweight: Daniel Santos (146**) vs. Lee Jeong-yeong (146)

Bantamweight: Brad Katona (136) vs. Bekzat Almakhan (136)

*Silva missed weight, fined 20 percent of his purse

**Santos originally weighed in at 147, made weight on second attempt