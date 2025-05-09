UFC 315 Betting Odds: Current Favorites For Muhammad vs. Della Maddalena, Shevchenko vs. Fiorot, And More

UFC 315 is almost here, and we here at MMANews are here to provide you the latest on betting odds for the card.

The card takes place from the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada on Saturday, May 10. The pay-per-view main card portion of the event will start at 10PM ET/7PM PT, with preliminary action starting at 6:30PM ET/3:30PM PT.

The headline attraction for the event will feature Belal Muhammad defending the UFC welterweight championship for the first time, as he takes on Jack Della Maddalena.

Fan favorite Valentina Shevchenko, eight months after reclaiming the UFC women’s flyweight championship, will defend the title against Manon Fiorot.

The pay-per-view card will also feature Jose Aldo taking on Aiemann Zahabi, Alexa Grasso battling Natália Silva and Benoît Saint Denis in action against Kyle Prepolec.

UFC 315: Muhammad vs. Della Maddalena Betting Odds

Listed below are the latest betting odds for UFC 315 as of May 9 at 7:30pm ET, courtesy of DraftKings.

Main Card:

Welterweight Championship: Belal Muhammad (-185) vs. Jack Della Maddalena (+154)

Women’s Flyweight Championship: Valentina Shevchenko (+114) vs. Manon Fiorot (-135)

Featherweight: Jose Aldo (-185) vs. Aiemann Zahabi (+154)

Women’s Flyweight: Alexa Grasso (+200) vs. Natália Silva (-245)

Lightweight: Benoît Saint Denis (-1600) vs. Kyle Prepolec (+900)

Preliminary Card:

Welterweight: Mike Malott (-205) vs. Charles Radtke (+170)

Women’s Flyweight: Jéssica Andrade (+235) vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius (-290)

Light Heavyweight: Modestas Bukauskas (+105) vs. Ion Cutelaba (-125)

Light Heavyweight: Navajo Stirling (-310) vs. Ivan Erslan (+250)

Early Preliminary Card: