UFC 315 Embedded Series Episodes 1-3

The UFC has released the first episodes of its behind-the-scenes “Embedded” series for UFC 315, offering fans an inside look at fighters’ final preparations ahead of Saturday’s event in Montreal.

The popular documentary-style video series follows the main card fighters during fight week, capturing intimate moments of training, weight cutting, and mental preparation as they count down to their respective bouts at the Bell Centre on May 10.

UFC 315 Embedded: Vlog Series – Episode 1

Champ Belal Muhammad trains in his private gym and eats like a king; Jack Della Maddalena taste-tests his friend’s new restaurant; Manon Fiorot spars and gets a nice gift; Mike Malott hits pads at Niagara Top Team; Champ Valentina Shevchenko pilots a yacht; Jose Aldo shows off his kickboxing power.

UFC 315 Embedded: Vlog Series – Episode 2

Champ Belal Muhammad enjoys fight night with friends; Champ Valentina Shevchenko uses nature as her gym; Manon Fiorot hits pads; Jack Della Maddalena trains after his long travel; Aiemann Zahabi gets a haircut; Valentina Shevchenko spars with Joanna Jedrzejczyk; Belal Muhammad and Jack Della Maddalena face off.

UFC 315 Embedded: Vlog Series – Episode 3

Champ Valentina Shevhcneko faces off against Manon Fiorot; Champ Belal Muhammad trains at Tristar; Aiemann Zahabi gets a new suit; Manon Fiorot tests her timing and balance; Mike Malott grapples at Niagara Top Team; UFC 315 athletes begin their fight week check ins.