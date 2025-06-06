UFC 316 Betting Odds: Current Favorites For Dvalishvili vs. O’Malley, Pena vs. Harrison, And More

UFC 316 is almost here, and we here at MMANews are here to provide you the latest on betting odds for the card.

The card takes place from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Saturday, June 7. The pay-per-view main card portion of the event will start at 10PM ET/7PM PT, with preliminary action starting at 6PM ET/3PM PT.

The headline attraction for the event will feature a UFC bantamweight championship rematch between current champion Merab Dvalishvili and former champion Sean O’Malley.

In the co-main event, Julianna Pena makes her first defense in her second reign as UFC women’s bantamweight champion, taking on former two-time PFL women’s lightweight champion Kayla Harrison.

The pay-per-view card will also feature Kelvin Gastelum facing Joe Pyfer, former Bellator champion Patchy Mix making his Octagon debut against Mario Bautista and Vicente Luque going toe-to-toe with Kevin Holland.

UFC 316: Dvalishvili vs. O’Malley 2 Betting Odds

Listed below are the latest betting odds for UFC 316 as of June 6 at 8:30pm ET, courtesy of DraftKings.

Main Card:

Bantamweight Championship: Merab Dvalishvili (-310) vs. Sean O’Malley (+250)

Women’s Bantamweight Championship: Julianna Pena (+455) vs. Kayla Harrison (-625)

Middleweight: Kelvin Gastelum (+295) vs. Joe Pyfer (-375)

Bantamweight: Mario Bautista (+150) vs. Patchy Mix (-180)

Welterweight: Vicente Luque (+180) vs. Kevin Holland (-218)

Preliminary Card:

Flyweight: Bruno Gustavo da Silva (+500) vs. Joshua Van (-700)

Light Heavyweight: Azamat Murzakanov (-600) vs. Brendson Ribeiro (+440)

Heavyweight: Serghei Spivac (-155) vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta (+130)

Welterweight: Khaos Williams (-198) vs. Andreas Gustafsson (+164)

Early Preliminary Card: