UFC 318: Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier 3 Full Weigh-In Results

We are just one day away from UFC 318, and we’ve got the official weigh-in results for you here at MMA News.

UFC 318 takes place from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. And in the main event, the UFC’s BMF title will be up for grabs again as New Orleans’ favorite MMA son takes his final walk to the Octagon — against another beloved MMA legend.

In the main event, BMF champion Max Holloway will place the title on the line as he faces Dustin Poirier in a trilogy bout. Poirier has won both fights in the set thus far, submitting Holloway at UFC 143 in Holloway’s UFC debut and scoring a decision over “Blessed” at UFC 236 to capture the interim lightweight title. Both men come into this bout off unsuccessful title challenges, with Poirier losing to Islam Makhachev at UFC 302 and Holloway losing to Ilia Topuria at UFC 308.

The co-main event will see former middleweight title challenger Paulo Costa back in action, as he takes on Roman Kopylov. Costa has lost four of his last five — after starting his MMA career undefeated — losing to former champions Robert Whittaker and Sean Strickland last year. Kopylov has won six of his last seven, including a finish of Chris Curtis in January.

The main card will also feature Kevin Holland vs. Daniel Rodriguez, Dan Ige vs. Patricio Pitbull, and Michael Johnson vs. Daniel Zellhuber.

UFC 318 Weigh-In Video, Results

UFC 318 takes place Saturday, July 19 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. The main card begins at 10 PM ET/7 PM PT, with the preliminary card starting at 6 PM ET/3 PM PT.

See above to watch the UFC 318 Weigh-In Show (beginning at 9:45 a.m. ET), and check out the full results below.

Main Card:

Lightweight: BMF Championship: Max Holloway (155) vs. Dustin Poirier (156)*

Middleweight: Paulo Costa (185) vs. Roman Kopylov (185)

Welterweight: Kevin Holland (170) vs. Daniel Rodriguez (170)

Featherweight: Dan Ige (145) vs. Patricio Pitbull (145)

Lightweight: Michael Johnson (155) vs. Daniel Zellhuber (156)

Preliminary Card:

Bantamweight: Kyler Phillips (135) vs. Vinicius Oliveira (135)

Middleweight: Marvin Vettori (186) vs. Brendan Allen (185)

Welterweight: Francisco Prado (170) vs. Nikolay Veretennikov (169)

Middleweight: Ateba Abega Gautier (185) vs. Robert Valentin (186)

Early Preliminary Card:

Welterweight: Adam Fugitt (171) vs. Islam Dulatov (171)

Light Heavyweight: Jimmy Crute (205) vs. Marcin Prachnio (205)

Heavyweight: Ryan Spann (252) vs. Łukasz Brzeski (242)

Middleweight: Brunno Ferreira (186) vs. Jackson McVey (185)

Women’s Flyweight: Carli Judice (125) vs. Nicolle Caliari (126)

*Holloway and Poirier are allowed to weigh in at 156 due to the BMF not being a “true division”, as compared to division-specific titles