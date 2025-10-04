UFC 320: Who Are Handling Commentary & Broadcast Duties Tonight?

UFC 320 is set to light up the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada tonight (Saturday, October 4), promising an action-packed night of bouts.

UFC’s 10th pay-per-view of 2025 is headlined by a championship doubleheader. In the main event, light heavyweight champion Magomed Ankalaev puts his belt on the line in a eagerly awaited rematch with former champ Alex Pereira.

Meanwhile, in the co-main, reigning bantamweight king Merab Dvalishvili looks to secure his third title defense of the year against perennial contender Cory Sandhagen. Additionally, the main card of UFC 320 will also feature a potential barnburner, as former 205-pound champion Jiri Prochazka takes on former title challenger Khalil Rountree Jr.

UFC 320 Commentary & Broadcast Team

The UFC 320 commentary team will feature the return of play-by-play announcer Jon Anik, coming off his recent broadcast of the Terence Crawford vs. Canelo Alvarez boxing showdown. He’ll team up with his regular color commentator duo, UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier and veteran analyst Joe Rogan.

As always, the legendary Octagon announcer Bruce Buffer will be back, bringing his signature energy and unmistakable flair as he introduces each fighter ahead of every matchup.

UFC correspondent Megan Olivi will be on hand at UFC 320 to conduct backstage pre- and post-fight interviews with the fighters, and will team up with Karyn Bryant while providing live updates from the arena throughout the night.

Meanwhile, Din Thomas is part of the broadcast as a coach, offering expert analysis throughout the event. UFC veterans Anthony Smith, Chael Sonnen, and Dominick Cruz will round out the team, serving as desk analysts during the broadcast and on the post-fight show.