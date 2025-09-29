UFC 320 Takes First Blow In Fight Week As Promising Matchup Falls Through After Fighter Pulls Out

The UFC 320 card has been dealt its first disruption.

UFC 320 is set for this Saturday, October 4, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The pay-per-view event will be highlighted by a championship doubleheader, with UFC light heavyweight champion Magomed Ankalaev defending his title in a highly anticipated rematch against former champion Alex Pereira in the main event.

Meanwhile, in the co-main event, reigning UFC bantamweight king Merab Dvalishvili will aim for his third title defense of the year against perennial contender Cory Sandhagen.

Two titles headline in the Fight Capital 🏆🏆#UFC320 Fight Week has officially started!



However, just five days out from the event, the stacked UFC 320 card has already taken a hit, as Ozzy Diaz announced on Monday via social media that he is withdrawing from his middleweight bout against Ateba Gautier due to medical issues.

As of now, it remains unclear whether Gautier will take on a replacement opponent on such late notice, or if the bout has been completely canceled or postponed to a later date.

Diaz last competed at UFC 313 this past March, securing a unanimous decision victory over Djorden Santos to rebound from a first-round knockout loss to Zhang Mingyang in November 2024. “One Hit” boasts a professional record of 10-3, with nine of his wins coming by stoppage.

On the other hand, Gautier is coming off a first-round knockout win over Robert Valentin at UFC 318 in July, extending his undefeated knockout streak to seven fights. “The Silent Assassin” holds a professional record of 8-1, including 2-0 in the UFC.

Image: UFC.com

How Does The Complete UFC 320 Lineup Stack Up?

Beyond the two headline title fights, UFC 320 features a loaded lineup filled with exciting matchups. Former light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka will make his return to the Octagon against ex-title challenger Khalil Rountree Jr. Meanwhile, former interim featherweight title contender Josh Emmett is set to clash with Youssef Zalal.

Here’s the current fight card for UFC 320:

Main Card

Light heavyweight title bout: Magomed Ankalaev (c) vs. Alex Pereira

Bantamweight title bout: Merab Dvalishvili (c) vs. Cory Sandhagen

Light heavyweight bout: Jiri Prochazka vs. Khalil Rountree Jr.

Featherweight bout: Josh Emmett vs. Youssef Zalal

Middleweight bout: Abusupiyan Magomedov vs. Joe Pyfer

Preliminary Card

Middleweight bout: Ateba Gautier vs. TBA

Middleweight bout: Edmen Shahbazyan vs. André Muniz

Bantamweight bout: Chris Gutiérrez vs. Farid Basharat

Featherweight bout: Daniel Santos vs. Yoo Joo-sang

Women’s bantamweight bout: Macy Chiasson vs. Yana Santos

Bantamweight bout: Patchy Mix vs. Jakub Wikłacz

Welterweight bout: Punahele Soriano vs. Nikolay Veretennikov

Welterweight bout: Ramiz Brahimaj vs. Austin Vanderford

Women’s flyweight bout: Veronica Hardy vs. Brogan Walker