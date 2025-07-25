UFC Abu Dhabi Betting Odds: Current Favorites For Whittaker vs. De Ridder, Yan vs. McGhee, And More

UFC Abu Dhabi is almost here, and we here at MMA News are here to provide you the latest on betting odds for the card.

The card takes place from the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on Saturday, July 26. The main card portion of the event will start at 3PM ET/12PM PT, with preliminary action starting at 12PM ET/9AM PT.

The headline attraction for the event will feature former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker taking on former ONE Championship two-division champion Reinier De Ridder.

In the co-main event, former bantamweight champion Petr Yan faces Marcus McGhee.

The main card will also feature Shara “Bullet” Magomedov taking on Marc-Andre Barriault, Asu Almabayev against Jose Ochoa, and Nikita Krylov facing Bogdan Guskov.

UFC Abu Dhabi: Whittaker vs. De Ridder Betting Odds

Listed below are the latest betting odds for UFC Abu Dhabi as of July 25 at 8:45pm ET, courtesy of DraftKings.

Main Card:

Middleweight: Robert Whittaker (-155) vs. Reinier De Ridder (+130)

Bantamweight: Petr Yan (-360) vs. Marcus McGhee (+285)

Middleweight: Shara Magomedov (-650) vs. Marc-Andre Barriault (+470)

Flyweight: Asu Almabayev (-110) vs. Jose Ochoa (-115)

Light Heavyweight: Nikita Krylov (-198) vs. Bogdan Guskov (+164)

Preliminary Card: