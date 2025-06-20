UFC Baku Betting Odds: Current Favorites For Jamahal Hill vs. Khalil Rountree Jr Card

UFC Baku is almost upon us, and MMA News is here to keep you updated with the current odds for this weekend’s lineup.

The upcoming event takes place Saturday, June 21, at the Baku Crystal Hall in Baku, Azerbaijan. The main card begins at 3 PM ET/12 PM PT, with the preliminary card starting at 12 PM ET/9 AM PT.

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill returns to the Octagon and looks to get back in the win column, as he takes on Khalil Rountree Jr.

Also making the walk on Saturday will include Rafael Fiziev and Ignacio Bahamondes (who compete in the lightweight co-main event), as well as Curtis Blaydes, Tofiq Musayev and Nazim Sadykhov.

UFC Baku: Hill vs. Rountree Jr Betting Odds

Listed below are the latest betting odds for UFC Baku (as of 11:30 pm ET on 6/20), courtesy of DraftKings.

Main Card:

Jamahal Hill (-110) vs. Khalil Rountree Jr. (-110)

Rafael Fiziev (+124) vs. Ignacio Bahamondes (-148)

Curtis Blaydes (-258) vs. Rizvan Kuniev (+210)

Tofiq Musayev (+130) vs. Myktybek Orolbai (-155)

Nazim Sadykhov (-410) vs. Nikolas Motta (+320)

Muhammad Naimov (-258) vs. Bogdan Grad (+210)

Preliminary Card: