UFC

UFC Baku Betting Odds: Current Favorites For Jamahal Hill vs. Khalil Rountree Jr Card

By Thomas Albano

UFC Baku is almost upon us, and MMA News is here to keep you updated with the current odds for this weekend’s lineup.

The upcoming event takes place Saturday, June 21, at the Baku Crystal Hall in Baku, Azerbaijan. The main card begins at 3 PM ET/12 PM PT, with the preliminary card starting at 12 PM ET/9 AM PT.

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill returns to the Octagon and looks to get back in the win column, as he takes on Khalil Rountree Jr.

Also making the walk on Saturday will include Rafael Fiziev and Ignacio Bahamondes (who compete in the lightweight co-main event), as well as Curtis Blaydes, Tofiq Musayev and Nazim Sadykhov.

UFC Baku: Hill vs. Rountree Jr Betting Odds

Listed below are the latest betting odds for UFC Baku (as of 11:30 pm ET on 6/20), courtesy of DraftKings.

Main Card:

  • Jamahal Hill (-110) vs. Khalil Rountree Jr. (-110)
  • Rafael Fiziev (+124) vs. Ignacio Bahamondes (-148)
  • Curtis Blaydes (-258) vs. Rizvan Kuniev (+210)
  • Tofiq Musayev (+130) vs. Myktybek Orolbai (-155)
  • Nazim Sadykhov (-410) vs. Nikolas Motta (+320)
  • Muhammad Naimov (-258) vs. Bogdan Grad (+210)

Preliminary Card:

  • Ko Seok-hyun (+370) vs. Oban Elliott (-485)
  • Ismail Naurdiev (+145) vs. Park Jun-yong (-175)
  • Daria Zheleznyakova (+210) vs. Melissa Mullins (-258)
  • Irina Alekseeva (-265) vs. Klaudia Sygula (+215)
  • Tagir Ulanbekov (-500) vs. Azat Maksum (+380)
  • Hamdy Abdelwahab (-162) vs. Mohammed Usman (+136)
Thomas Albano
Thomas Albano has been at MMA News since November 2023, providing event coverage and news and features pieces. Previously, Thomas covered MMA and boxing for FanSided and FIGHT SPORTS, as well as The MMA Outsiders podcast. Thomas has also covered other sports previously, including hockey, football, and baseball. Thomas, who also works as a high school English teacher, earned a master’s degree in journalism from Hofstra University and a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Rider University. He is currently seeking an education master’s degree at Touro University.

Related News

A trusted source for UFC and MMA news since 2002