Conor McGregor Reportedly Appeals Civil Sexual Assault Verdict

Conor McGregor seems to have made initial moves toward resolving his ongoing legal troubles.
Last November, a jury ruled in favor of Nikita Hand, who had alleged that the former UFC two-division champion sexually assaulted her in December 2018. The Dublin High Court found “The Notorious” responsible for the assault, ordering him to pay €248,000 (roughly $257,000) in damages to the plaintiff.
Following the court’s ruling, McGregor has consistently denied the allegations, publicly speaking out against Hand and vowing to challenge the decision in a series of social media posts.
According to a recent BBC report, “The Notorious” has formally lodged an appeal with the Irish courts to overturn the jury’s verdict. Filed last Friday, McGregor’s appeal challenges both the damages and the additional costs he was ordered to cover, which include Hand’s expenses for pursuing the civil case against him.
The MMA superstar faced significant financial fallout from the lawsuit, leading to his disassociation from the prominent whiskey brand Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey. Alongside this, McGregor experienced a series of other major business setbacks.
McGregor is also facing another civil lawsuit, accusing him of sexually assaulting an anonymous woman during the Heat vs. Celtics NBA Finals game in June 2023.
Filed last month in the Southern District of Florida, the lawsuit also names Basketball Properties LLC, the arena’s operator, as a co-defendant. The plaintiff is reportedly seeking damages exceeding $75,000, in addition to other forms of compensation.
The legal action charges McGregor with battery and accuses the Kaseya Center of gross negligence, alleging that its staff and security failed to maintain a safe environment by permitting McGregor’s excessive drinking.