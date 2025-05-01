UFC Des Moines Card Finalized for Saturday’s ESPN Event

The UFC’s return to Iowa after 25 years is set with the complete fight card now official for Saturday’s UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Figueiredo at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

Former UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo will face Cory Sandhagen in a five-round bantamweight fight, headlining the ESPN-televised event marking the UFC’s first appearance in Des Moines and first Iowa visit since UFC 26 in 2000.

Former ONE Championship titleholder Reinier de Ridder and undefeated wrestling phenom Bo Nickal clash in a crucial middleweight co-main event, while welterweight veterans Santiago Ponzinibbio and Daniel Rodriguez throw down in another featured bout.

ESPN2/ESPN+ Prelims at 7 p.m. ET | ESPN2/ESPN+ Main Card at 10 p.m. ET, with the event serving as the kickoff to a packed May schedule that culminates with UFC 315 in Montreal.

Due to injury with both athletes, the light heavyweight bout between Junior Tafa and Tuco Tokkos will be rescheduled to a later date, UFC officials announced Tuesday.

UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Figueiredo Official Card

Here’s the complete fight lineup for UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Figueiredo Official Card (UFC Des Moines, UFC on ESPN 67):

Main Card (ESPN2/ESPN+, 10 p.m. ET)

Cory Sandhagen vs. Deiveson Figueiredo – Bantamweight Main Event (5 rounds)

Reinier de Ridder vs. Bo Nickal – Middleweight Co-Main Event

Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Daniel Rodriguez – Welterweight

Montel Jackson vs. Daniel Marcos – Bantamweight

Cameron Smotherman vs. Serhiy Sidey – Bantamweight

Jeremy Stephens vs. Mason Jones – Lightweight

Prelims (ESPN2/ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)