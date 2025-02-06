UFC Legend Dominick Cruz Announces His Retirement After Having Plans For Final Fight Derailed By Injury

Fans won’t be seeing legendary former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz back in the Octagon.

Cruz, who held gold under the WEC banner before becoming a two-time titleholder on MMA’s biggest stage, last competed in the main event of a UFC Fight Night in San Diego back in August 2022.

Following a knockout loss to Marlon Vera halting his charge back up the ladder, “The Dominator” set his sights on one final farewell. But after a familiar foe in physical issues away from the cage prevented that being booked until 2025, disaster struck once again this week.

On Wednesday, news emerged that Cruz had been forced out of his scheduled retirement fight — a co-main event clash against Rob Font in Seattle on Feb. 22.

Having sustained another serious injury, revealed to be a second dislocated shoulder in a matter of months, the 39-year-old confirmed his decision to call time on his active career in a heartfelt social media post on Thursday.

To the fans worldwide,



I have poured every ounce of myself into this sport for the last 25 years. I was really hopeful for one final fight but unfortunately, two shoulder dislocations in 8 months calls an end to this guy’s career.



I gave everything I had and put it into… pic.twitter.com/2X5fB6NXnZ — Dominick Cruz (@DominickCruz) February 6, 2025

“I have poured every ounce of myself into this sport for the last 25 years. I was really hopeful for one final fight but unfortunately, two shoulder dislocations in 8 months calls an end to this guy’s career.

“I gave everything I had and put it into preparation and training for this fight —focusing on my cardio and my body for the past year. But sometimes, the body just doesn’t cooperate.

“The pain isn’t as bad now that my shoulder is back in place, but the second dislocation was far more complicated than the first.

“This sport has been everything to me—it’s helped to shape who I am.

“Thank you to the @ufc for building this platform and paving the way for fighters like myself and so many others. The UFC broke barriers to set the stage not just for us as fighters. Also for every mma sports organization that followed them across the bridge created throughout politics in order to allow our sport to take place LEGALLY in the United States and now the world.

“I am incredibly grateful to everyone who booked tickets, hotels, and flights to support me. Thank you all for being there through every moment, every victory, and every challenge. You’ve made this journey unforgettable. Thank you for the love and support. I will carry it with me always.”

Cruz finishes his career with a 24-4 professional record and multiple stints as champion under his belt. Widely regarded as among the greatest bantamweights of all time, the frequent color commentator no doubt has a UFC Hall of Fame spot in his future.