UFC ‘Addicted’ Actor Reveals Which Fight Almost Left Him In Tears: ‘Was Getting His Ass Handed To Him’

A major UFC card being in town often turns into the most desirable destination for celebrities who fancy themselves as fight fans. Though these names might be used to the dazzling lights of stardom, it doesn’t mean that they’re immune to watching their favorite athletes go through it inside the Octagon.

This is the case for the actor turned academy award winning director Mel Gibson who is one of the reoccurring faces that is shown on screen during the PPV broadcasts. The 69-year old recently appeared on an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience where at one point, the conversation inevitably got onto mixed martial arts.

Having a personal attachment to a fighter is what turns so many people into MMA fans but that is taken to a whole new level of investment if you personally know the person who is stepping into the cage to put it all on the line. Gibson experienced this in a fight that he said nearly brought him to tears as he watched it unfold.

Brian Ortega may be best known for his elite submission skills but he has also displayed his remarkable toughness several times at the highest level. At UFC 266 in September of 2021, he challenged for the featherweight title for the second time when he faced Alexander Volkanovski in the main event.

Despite coming incredibly close to submitting the champion in one of the best fights of the year, Ortega took a lot of damage from the defending champion over the five round duration which saw Volkanovski retain the title via a unanimous decision. Gibson spoke about how this fight in particular was a tough watch for him more than any other because of his personal connection to the challenger.