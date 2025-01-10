HomeNewsUFC
(UFC.com)

UFC ‘Addicted’ Actor Reveals Which Fight Almost Left Him In Tears: ‘Was Getting His Ass Handed To Him’

By Kyle Dimond

A major UFC card being in town often turns into the most desirable destination for celebrities who fancy themselves as fight fans. Though these names might be used to the dazzling lights of stardom, it doesn’t mean that they’re immune to watching their favorite athletes go through it inside the Octagon.

This is the case for the actor turned academy award winning director Mel Gibson who is one of the reoccurring faces that is shown on screen during the PPV broadcasts. The 69-year old recently appeared on an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience where at one point, the conversation inevitably got onto mixed martial arts.

Having a personal attachment to a fighter is what turns so many people into MMA fans but that is taken to a whole new level of investment if you personally know the person who is stepping into the cage to put it all on the line. Gibson experienced this in a fight that he said nearly brought him to tears as he watched it unfold.

Brian Ortega may be best known for his elite submission skills but he has also displayed his remarkable toughness several times at the highest level. At UFC 266 in September of 2021, he challenged for the featherweight title for the second time when he faced Alexander Volkanovski in the main event.

Despite coming incredibly close to submitting the champion in one of the best fights of the year, Ortega took a lot of damage from the defending champion over the five round duration which saw Volkanovski retain the title via a unanimous decision. Gibson spoke about how this fight in particular was a tough watch for him more than any other because of his personal connection to the challenger.

“I’m addicted to the UFC, I love it. But I know that these guys are…I feel kind of sorry for them,” Gibson said. “I knew one of the guys fairly well, and usually I’m pretty immune to [nausea]. He was fighting Alexander Volkanovski and it was Brian Ortega, and he was getting his a** handed to him. He almost got him a couple of times.

“But because I knew Brian, it was like my son was in there. I almost started crying, and it got to me, ‘I should probably feel like this about all these guys but I don’t know them as well’”

Related News

Top Stories

UFC Store

Latest MMA News: UFC, PFL and More

Gilbert Burns Set For UFC 314 Return In Miami, Faces Undefeated Prospect

UFC
A big fight in the welterweight division is the first major matchup to have...

Joe Rogan Retracts Claim Of Jon Jones’ Pay Demand For Tom Aspinall Fight: ‘Dana Contacted Me…’

UFC
Joe Rogan is backpedaling on his recent assertion regarding Jon Jones' potential title fight...

Former Champ-Champ Henry Cejudo Opens As Betting Underdog For UFC Seattle Main Event vs. Song Yadong

UFC
February 22 is a huge date for the former UFC flyweight and bantamweight champion,...

Coach: Social Media Detox Will Take Sean O’Malley To The ‘Next Level’

UFC
Sean O'Malley's coach is confident of seeing an improved iteration of the former UFC...

Payton Talbott Has Surprise Opponent In Mind After UFC 311 Return: ‘He Has This Vendetta Against Women’

UFC
Payton Talbott was one of the breakout stars of 2024 after extending his winning...

Ranked UFC Featherweight Calls Brian Ortega Out For ‘Massive’ Clash At UFC London

UFC
Brian Ortega has not been the most active contender in the featherweight division for...

Islam Makhachev’s Manager On P4P Debate: Jon Jones ‘Can’t Beat Gane, Stipe & Be In The Top 5’

UFC
The manager of UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev has a firm take on Jon...

Renato Moicano Explains Why Size Won’t Affect Ilia Topuria Finding Success At Lightweight

UFC
UFC lightweight contender Renato Moicano has little doubt that featherweight champion Ilia Topuria would...

Reinier de Ridder Vows To ‘Wreck’ Kevin Holland At UFC 311 After Not Going ‘Full Throttle’ In Debut

UFC
UFC newcomer Reinier de Ridder may not have majorly impressed in his debut, but...
MMA News

A trusted source for UFC and MMA news since 2002