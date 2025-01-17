Rising UFC Featherweight Favors BMF Title Win Over Undisputed: ‘To Be One Of The Baddest Dudes…’

The BMF title has been a divisive subject in MMA but there’s no denying that in the three fights that it has featured in, it has produced some iconic moments and performances. One of the most exciting contenders in the featherweight division recently revealed that he wants a piece of that action over getting his hands on UFC gold.

Steve Garcia has been proving himself to be one of the most dangerous contenders at 145-pounds with his current winning streak. Since a knockout loss to Maheshate Hayisaer at UFC 275 in 2022, he has won five consecutive fights with each victory coming by way of KO/TKO. With 14 of his 17 pro wins coming via this method, the 32-year old certainly qualifies for the category of being a victory or death kind of fighter.

Garcia recently spoke to MMA Junkie ahead of his huge clash with the #15-ranked Edson Barboza on February 22. During the interview, he spoke about his featherweight title aspirations and why he believes that the BMF belt holds more weight to him personally because not every fighter qualifies for it just by securing wins.

“If I would say that there’s a title I prefer to fight for, it would be the BMF title,” Garcia said. “I’ve been able to knock out a lot of these guys. There’s nothing against the undisputed title, but the undisputed title, you could literally win the undisputed title, and you can win on decisions the whole entire time. “You could win on submissions the whole entire time. You can be great and do knockouts and stuff like that, too, but I think the BMF title, the meaning says it all. To be one of the baddest dudes to step into a cage, throw in my words, chingassos. You’re going for it.”

Having changed hands three times, the BMF title currently belongs to Max Holloway who was stopped by Ilia Topuria in the main event of UFC 308. Whilst Garcia doesn’t expect to be put in there with “Blessed” anytime soon, he’s prepared to keep doing what he does best in order to work his way there.