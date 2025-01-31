UFC Fight Night: Israel Adesanya vs. Nassourdine Imavov Weigh-In Results

UFC Fight Night: Israel Adesanya vs. Nassourdine Imavov takes place on Saturday, and MMA News is here to bring you the official weigh-in results!

Before heading to Australia to stage its second pay-per-view of 2025 next weekend, the mixed martial arts leader has Fight Night business to attend to in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The main event presents an opportunity for Israel Adesanya to return to winning ways following consecutive defeats to Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis. To avoid a three-fight skid in his return to non-title bouts, the Nigerian-New Zealander must stall the rise of Nassourdine Imavov.

Before that, welterweight contender Michael “Venom” Page will move up for a one-off middleweight scrap with Shara Magomedov. With the in-form Dagestani showing his striking prowess since joining the UFC, Saturday’s co-main event promises to be an entertaining stand-up battle.

Elsewhere, the likes of Sergei Pavlovich, Vinicius Oliveira, and Jasmine Jasudavicius will all be in action.

UFC Fight Night: Adesanya vs. Imavov Weigh-In Results

UFC Fight Night: Adesanya vs. Imavov takes place on Saturday, February 1, at the anb Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The main card begins at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT, with the preliminary card starting at 9 a.m. ET/6 a.m. PT.

Check out the full weigh-in results below.

Main Card:

Middleweight: Israel Adesanya (185lbs) vs. Nassourdine Imavov (185lbs)

Middleweight: Sharabutdin Magomedov (185lbs) vs. Michael Page (185.5lbs)

Heavyweight: Sergei Pavlovich (249lbs) vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik (252lbs)

Bantamweight: Said Nurmagomedov (135.5lbs) vs. Vinicius Oliveira (135lbs)

Lightweight: Mike Davis (156lbs) vs. Farès Ziam (155.5lbs)

Preliminary Card:

Featherweight: Muhammad Naimov (145.5lbs) vs. Kaan Ofli (145lbs)

Heavyweight: Shamil Gaziev (260lbs) vs. Thomas Petersen (263lbs)

Lightweight: Damir Hadžović (155.5lbs) vs. Terrance McKinney (156lbs)

Women’s Flyweight: Jasmine Jasudavicius (125lbs) vs. Mayra Bueno Silva (126lbs)

Featherweight: Lucas Alexander (148.5lbs)* vs. Bogdan Grad (145.5lbs)

Heavyweight: Hamdy Abdelwahab (260lbs) vs. Jamal Pogues (264lbs)

*Lucas Alexander missed the featherweight limit by 2.5 pounds, forfeits 30 percent of his purse to Bogdan Grad