UFC Fight Night: Henry Cejudo vs. Song Yadong Weigh-In Results

UFC Fight Night: Henry Cejudo vs. Song Yadong takes place on Saturday, and MMA News is here to bring you the official weigh-in results.

After events in Saudi Arabia, Australia, and Las Vegas, the mixed martial arts leader is on the road to close out its February schedule with a card inside Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena.

Headlining will be former two-division champion Henry Cejudo. After consecutive losses to Aljamain Sterling and Merab Dvalishvili since returning from retirement, “Triple C” will look to notch the first win of his comeback at the expense of fellow top 10 bantamweight Song Yadong.

Elsewhere, the likes of Anthony Hernandez, Jean Silva, Rob Font, Alonzo Menifield and Austin Vanderford will all be in action.

UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs. Song Weigh-In Results

UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs. Song takes place on Saturday, February 22, at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington. The main card begins at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT, with the preliminary card starting at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT.

See above for a replay of the weigh-ins via MMA Junkie, and check out the results below.

Main Card:

Flyweight: Henry Cejudo (135lbs) vs. Song Yadong (136lbs)

Middleweight: Brendan Allen (186lbs) vs. Anthony Hernandez (186lbs)

Catchweight (140lbs): Rob Font (138lbs) vs. Jean Matsumoto (139lbs)

Featherweight: Jean Silva (145.5lbs) vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan (145lbs)

Light Heavyweight: Alonzo Menifield (205lbs) vs. Julius Walker (205lbs)

Preliminary Card: