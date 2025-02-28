UFC Fight Night: Manel Kape vs. Asu Almabayev Weigh-In Results: Two Bouts Canceled

UFC Fight Night: Manel Kape vs. Asu Almabayev takes place on Saturday, and MMA News is here to bring you the official weigh-in results.

After staging its latest event in Seattle, Washington last weekend, the mixed martial arts leader is back at its home base of the Apex to open its March schedule.

Headlining will be former Rizin champion and current #6-ranked UFC flyweight contender Manel Kape. After having his hopes to defeat a top-five name dashed after Brandon Royval’s withdrawal, “Starboy” will now need to defend his place against replacement opponent Asu Almabayev.

Elsewhere, Cody Brundage, Nasrat Haqparast, Hyder Amil, Danny Barlow, Ricardo Ramos and Charles Johnson will be in action.

UFC Fight Night: Kape vs. Almabayev Weigh-In Results

UFC Fight Night: Kape vs. Almabayev takes place on Saturday, March 1, at the Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main card begins at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT, with the preliminary card starting at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT.

See above for a replay of the weigh-ins via MMA Junkie, and check out the results below.

Main Card:

Flyweight: Manel Kape (126lbs) vs. Asu Almabayev (126lbs)

Middleweight: Cody Brundage (186lbs) vs. Julian Marquez (186lbs)

Lightweight: Nasrat Haqparast (156lbs) vs. Esteban Ribovics (156lbs)

Featherweight: Hyder Amil (146lbs) vs. William Gomis (146lbs)

Welterweight: Danny Barlow (170.5lbs) vs. Sam Patterson (170.5lbs)

Preliminary Card:

Heavyweight: Austen Lane (249.5lbs) vs. Mário Pinto (246.5lbs)

Featherweight: Ricardo Ramos (146lbs) vs. Chepe Mariscal (146lbs)

Catchweight (140lbs): Douglas Silva de Andrade (140lbs) vs. John Castañeda (140lbs)**

Women’s Flyweight: Andrea Lee (126lbs) vs. JJ Aldrich (126lbs)

Featherweight: Danny Silva (145.5lbs) vs. Lucas Almeida (148lbs)***

Women’s Flyweight: Montana De La Rosa vs. Luana Carolina*

Flyweight: Charles Johnson (125lbs) vs. Ramazan Temirov (125.5lbs)

*The flyweight bout between Montana De La Rosa and Luana Carolina was canceled due to weight management issues for the latter

**The catchweight bout between Douglas Silva de Andrade and John Castañeda was canceled due to medical issues for the former

***Lucas Almeida missed the featherweight limit by two pounds, forfeits 20 percent of his purse