UFC Fight Night: Roman Dolidze vs. Anthony Hernandez Weigh-In Results

By Thomas Albano

UFC Fight Night: Roman Dolidze vs. Anthony Hernandez takes place on Saturday, and MMA News is here to bring you the official weigh-in results.

After returning to the UFC APEX for the first time in about two months last week, the UFC is at its Las Vegas headquarters for a second straight week of Fight Night action. Though there isn’t another UFC APEX Fight Night scheduled for a while, UFC Vegas 109 also marks the last bit of action before the new Dana White’s Contender Series season.

The main event of the evening will be a middleweight matchup featuring Roman Dolidze against Anthony Hernandez. Dolidze enters with a three-fight win streak that includes a decision over Anthony Smith, a finish of Kevin Holland, and a decision over Marvin Vettori. “Fluffy” has won seven straight and eight of his last nine, including a decision win over Brendan Allen in February.

Former flyweight title challenger Steve Erceg will be competing in the co-main event, moving up a weight class and looking to snap a three-fight losing skid against Ode’ Osbourne. While Erceg has failed to get a win since his UFC 301 title shot against Alexandre Pantoja, Osbourne snapped his own skid in April with a finish of Luis Gurule.

The rest of the card will also feature the likes of Angela Hill, Andre Fili, Miles Johns, and Eryk Anders.

UFC Fight Night: Dolidze vs. Hernandez Weigh-In Results

UFC Fight Night: Dolidze vs. Hernandez takes place on Saturday, August 9, at the Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main card begins at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT, with the preliminary card starting at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT.

Watch the official weigh-ins above via MMA Junkie, and check out the results below.

Main Card:

  • Middleweight: Roman Dolidze (185.5) vs. Anthony Hernandez
  • Bantamweight: Steve Erceg (135.5) vs. Ode’ Osbourne (135.5)
  • Women’s Strawweight: Iasmin Lucindo (115) vs. Angela Hill (116)
  • Featherweight: Andre Fili (146) vs. Christian Rodriguez
  • Bantamweight: Miles Johns (136) vs. Jean Matsumoto (136)
  • Middleweight: Eryk Anders (186) vs. Christian Leroy Duncan (185)

Preliminary Card:

  • Light Heavyweight: Julius Walker (206) vs. Raffael Cerqueira (203)
  • Bantamweight: Elijah Smith (136) vs. Toshiomi Kazama (136)
  • Women’s Bantamweight: Joselyne Edwards vs. Priscila Cachoeira (134)
  • Welterweight: Uros Medic (171) vs. Gilbert Urbina
  • Women’s Flyweight: Gabriella Fernandes (125.5) vs. Julija Stoliarenko
  • Light Heavyweight: Cody Brundage (202.5) vs. Eric McConico (204.5)
