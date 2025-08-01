UFC Fight Night: Tatsuro Taira vs. Hyun Sung Park Weigh-In Results

UFC Fight Night: Tatsuro Taira vs. Hyun Sung Park takes place on Saturday, and MMA News is here to bring you the official weigh-in results.

For the first time in about two months, the UFC is back at its home base, the UFC APEX, to open its August schedule.

Headlining this card will be a short-notice bout, as Tatsuro Taira takes on Hyun Sung Park. Taira was originally booked to face Amir Albazi; however, Albazi was forced to withdraw from the event about a week ago due to injury.

This will be Taira’s first fight since losing his undefeated professional MMA record against Brandon Royval in their UFC Vegas 98 main event in October. Park, who won the Road to UFC season one flyweight tournament, is currently 2-0 in the Octagon. Park finished Shannon Ross in December 2023 and submitted Carlos Hernandez earlier this year at UFC Vegas 106.

The rest of the card will also feature the likes of Mateusz Rębecki, Elvis Brener, Karol Rosa, Neil Magny, and Danny Silva.

UFC Fight Night: Taira vs. Park Weigh-In Results

UFC Fight Night: Taira vs. Park takes place on Saturday, August 2, at the Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main card begins at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT, with the preliminary card starting at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT.

Watch the official weigh-ins above via MMA Junkie, and check out the results below.

Main Card:

Flyweight: Tatsuro Taira vs. Hyun Sung Park

Lightweight: Mateusz Rębecki vs. Chris Duncan

Lightweight: Elvis Brener vs. Esteban Ribovics

Women’s Bantamweight: Karol Rosa vs. Nora Cornolle

Welterweight: Neil Magny vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos

Featherweight: Danny Silva vs. Kevin Vallejos

Preliminary Card: