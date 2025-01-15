UFC Veteran Explains Why KO Loss Doesn’t Count Against Islam Makhachev In Lightweight GOAT Debate

When it comes to UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev surpassing the greatness of his coach and friend Khabib Nurmagomedov, one former fighter doesn’t think his failure to remain unbeaten comes into play.

Makhachev, who in 2022 completed his team’s plans for him to become a successor to Khabib’s reign, is nearing his attempt to make history as the 155-pound kingpin.

After equaling a number of records with his victory over Dustin Poirier last June, the Dagestani could surpass both “The Eagle” and BJ Penn for most lightweight title fight wins and successful defenses when he collides with Arman Tsarukyan in the UFC 311 main event this weekend.

Should Makhachev achieve that feat, debates over his standing in the GOAT conversation at 155 pounds will only intensify. The one aspect some might say works in favor of Khabib? The one defeat on the current champ’s record.

But during an episode of MMA Fighting’s The Fighter vs. The Writer, former UFC welterweight Matt Brown dismissed any suggestion that Makhachev’s knockout loss to Adriano Martins a decade ago affects his claim to top spot.

“I think Islam — if he beats Arman — he’s still in that phase where there’s some debate,” Brown said. “For me, personally, the losses don’t take away from that. You can’t say (Makhachev) had a loss and (Khabib) didn’t. You lose when you fight above your level. If Khabib would have fought BJ Penn for his debut pro fight, BJ probably would have beat him.

“If you’re fighting guys at your level or below, you win, and if you fight guys above your level, you lose,” Brown continued. “When you get to the top, now you’re fighting for the title, you’re the best in the world, now it comes to title defenses for the greatest of all-time. We certainly have to put Islam in that conversation. If anything, the loss shows me you can work through some adversity.”

Makhachev will look to ensure he avoids doubling his record’s loss count Saturday night at Inglewood’s Intuit Dome.

To do so, he must repeat his past victory over a much improved and developed Tsarukyan, who is out for redemption and a title crowning of his own.