HomeNewsUFC
(Dricus Du Plessis & Alex Pereira/Full Violence on Instagram)

UFC Middleweight Doesn’t Give Dricus Du Plessis A Chance Against Alex Pereira: ‘He Can Beat DDP Easily’

By Kyle Dimond

UFC middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis is set to return at UFC 312 next month where he will put the title on the line for a second time. “Stillknocks” certainly isn’t short on contenders at 185-pounds even when looking past his next challenge, a rematch with Sean Strickland in Sydney, Australia.

However, there is always going to be talk and debate around champions moving up or down a weight class to face another titleholder in the promotion and this is something that has interested Du Plessis in the past. It also just so happens that the current champion in the division above him is the former middleweight king also.

Many fans expect to see Alex Pereira defend the light heavyweight title against Magomed Ankalaev in his next outing inside the Octagon. The only exception might be that because “Poatan” has become such a star for the promotion, they could look to capitalize on putting together a super fight for the Brazilian.

Middleweight contender Caio Borralho recently trained alongside Pereira and used that experience to weigh-in on how a potential matchup between him and Du Plessis would play out if they end up meeting at some stage. He told Submission Radio that whilst the debate would change if you factor Khamzat Chimaev into the conversation, he believes that Pereira would be a tough style clash for “DDP”.

“I think he can beat DDP easily,” Borralho told Submission Radio. “I think very easily he can beat DDP. I think Khamzat (Chimaev) is a different story because of the grappling, but ‘Poatan’ is definitely getting better at defending takedowns. He’s a big guy, very big guy. It would be hard for Khamzat to keep him down.

“He made a good choice moving up to the light heavyweight division. … I think he can knock DDP out really easily because DDP commits a lot of mistakes in his fights and a lot of openings,” Borralho said. “If you leave even a small opening with a guy like Alex, you’re going to get knocked out.”

Related News

Top Stories

UFC Store

Latest MMA News: UFC, PFL and More

UFC ‘Addicted’ Actor Reveals Which Fight Almost Left Him In Tears: ‘Was Getting His Ass Handed To Him’

UFC
A major UFC card being in town often turns into the most desirable destination...

Gilbert Burns Set For UFC 314 Return In Miami, Faces Undefeated Prospect

UFC
A big fight in the welterweight division is the first major matchup to have...

Joe Rogan Retracts Claim Of Jon Jones’ Pay Demand For Tom Aspinall Fight: ‘Dana Contacted Me…’

UFC
Joe Rogan is backpedaling on his recent assertion regarding Jon Jones' potential title fight...

Former Champ-Champ Henry Cejudo Opens As Betting Underdog For UFC Seattle Main Event vs. Song Yadong

UFC
February 22 is a huge date for the former UFC flyweight and bantamweight champion,...

Coach: Social Media Detox Will Take Sean O’Malley To The ‘Next Level’

UFC
Sean O'Malley's coach is confident of seeing an improved iteration of the former UFC...

Payton Talbott Has Surprise Opponent In Mind After UFC 311 Return: ‘He Has This Vendetta Against Women’

UFC
Payton Talbott was one of the breakout stars of 2024 after extending his winning...

Ranked UFC Featherweight Calls Brian Ortega Out For ‘Massive’ Clash At UFC London

UFC
Brian Ortega has not been the most active contender in the featherweight division for...

Islam Makhachev’s Manager On P4P Debate: Jon Jones ‘Can’t Beat Gane, Stipe & Be In The Top 5’

UFC
The manager of UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev has a firm take on Jon...

Renato Moicano Explains Why Size Won’t Affect Ilia Topuria Finding Success At Lightweight

UFC
UFC lightweight contender Renato Moicano has little doubt that featherweight champion Ilia Topuria would...
MMA News

A trusted source for UFC and MMA news since 2002