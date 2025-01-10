UFC Middleweight Doesn’t Give Dricus Du Plessis A Chance Against Alex Pereira: ‘He Can Beat DDP Easily’

UFC middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis is set to return at UFC 312 next month where he will put the title on the line for a second time. “Stillknocks” certainly isn’t short on contenders at 185-pounds even when looking past his next challenge, a rematch with Sean Strickland in Sydney, Australia.

However, there is always going to be talk and debate around champions moving up or down a weight class to face another titleholder in the promotion and this is something that has interested Du Plessis in the past. It also just so happens that the current champion in the division above him is the former middleweight king also.

Many fans expect to see Alex Pereira defend the light heavyweight title against Magomed Ankalaev in his next outing inside the Octagon. The only exception might be that because “Poatan” has become such a star for the promotion, they could look to capitalize on putting together a super fight for the Brazilian.

Middleweight contender Caio Borralho recently trained alongside Pereira and used that experience to weigh-in on how a potential matchup between him and Du Plessis would play out if they end up meeting at some stage. He told Submission Radio that whilst the debate would change if you factor Khamzat Chimaev into the conversation, he believes that Pereira would be a tough style clash for “DDP”.