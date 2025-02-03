UFC Middleweight Shuts Down Future Bout With Shara Magomedov After MVP Loss: ‘Don’t Want To Fight A Bad Fighter!’

Shara Magomedov’s stock has seemingly taken a considerable hit courtesy of his first professional defeat in mixed martial arts this past weekend.

After a perfect 4-0 start to life on MMA’s biggest stage and a spinning backfist knockout last October that was among the best finishes of 2024, Magomedov hoped to continue that momentum into his first assignment of 2025.

“Bullet” co-headlined this past weekend’s UFC Fight Night in Saudi Arabia against welterweight contender Michael “Venom” Page. The Dagestani was unable to find success on the feet against the unique game of “MVP,” ultimately falling to a convincing decision defeat.

In the aftermath, Magomedov put the result down to a “nightmarish health condition” that he claimed put the bout at risk during the lead-up to the event in Riyadh on Feb. 1. But that hasn’t prevented a sizable hit to his reputation. And that includes among fellow fighters.

After the Full Violence account on Instagram pitched Magomedov vs. Michel Pereira as a potential next fight for “Bullet,” the Brazilian quickly appeared in the comments to shut that down.

“(thumbs down) I don’t want to fight a bad fighter!”

Pereira himself is also booked for his first outing of the new year. Following a crushing defeat to Anthony Hernandez last October, “Demolidor” is set to return against Abus Magomedov at the UFC Fight Night in Kansas City on April 26.