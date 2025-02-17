Former UFC Champion Miesha Tate Announces Her Next Fight, Implores Doubters To ‘Stick Around’

Miesha Tate’s next fight is set, as the former UFC women’s bantamweight champion will face Yana Santos at an upcoming UFC Fight Night event.

Tate announced the fight on Instagram, with Santos also confirming the matchup. While the UFC has yet to formally announce the bout, the event is expected to take place on May 3 in Des Moines, Iowa.

“It’s Official: May 3rd vs @yanamma,” Tate wrote. “I’ve still got what it takes and if you doubt me, please stick around. Mark your calendars 🗓️”

Tate last competed in December 2023, securing a third-round submission victory over Julia Avila. The win snapped a two-fight losing skid for the former champion. Since returning from retirement in 2021, “Cupcake” has gone 2-2, including a brief stint at flyweight before moving back to bantamweight, where she once held the title.

Santos is also coming off a much-needed victory. She earned a unanimous decision over Chelsea Chandler in August 2024, a result she described as “career-saving.” The win halted a three-fight skid that began in 2021 and brought her UFC record to an even 5-5.

With this addition, the current fights expected to take place at the UFC Fight Night on May 3 are as follows: