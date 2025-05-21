UFC on ESPN: Blanchfield vs. Barber: Preview, Fight Card, and How to Watch

UFC returns to the APEX in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 31, for UFC on ESPN: Blanchfield vs. Barber, a pivotal event in the women’s flyweight division. Headlined by a high-stakes bout between top contenders Erin Blanchfield and Maycee Barber, this card features a mix of rising prospects and established contenders across multiple weight classes.

With title implications on the line and several intriguing matchups, fight fans can expect an action-packed night.

How to Watch

Start Times:

United States: Main Card at 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT

United Kingdom: Main Card at 2:00 AM BST (Sunday)

Prelims: 6:00 PM ET / 3:00 PM PT

Broadcast Details:

United States: ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes (Spanish)

United Kingdom: TNT Sports 1, discovery+ Premium

Streaming: ESPN+ app (US), discovery+ Premium or TNT Sports app (UK)

Main Card

Weight Class Matchup Women’s Flyweight Erin Blanchfield (#4) vs. Maycee Barber (#5) Lightweight Mateusz Gamrot (#7) vs. Ľudovít Klein Welterweight Billy Ray Goff vs. Seokhyeon Ko Light Heavyweight Dustin Jacoby vs. Bruno Lopes Middleweight Zachary Reese vs. Duško Todorović

Prelims

Weight Class Matchup Flyweight Jafel Filho vs. Allan Nascimento Welterweight Jeremiah Wells vs. Andreas Gustafsson Women’s Bantamweight Ketlen Vieira (#3) vs. Macy Chiasson (#5) Welterweight Ramiz Brahimaj vs. Oban Elliott Lightweight Kurt Holobaugh vs. Jordan Leavitt Lightweight MarQuel Mederos vs. Bolaji Oki Women’s Strawweight Rayanne dos Santos vs. Alice Ardelean

Main Event Preview

Erin Blanchfield (13-2)

Blanchfield enters the main event as one of the division’s fastest-rising stars. At just 25, she has already defeated former champions Rose Namajunas and Jéssica Andrade, compiling a 7-1 UFC record. With a well-rounded skill set and relentless pace, Blanchfield is looking to secure a title shot with a statement win. She suffered a setback in March 2024 when she lost a decision to Manon Fiorot but rebounded with a win over Namajunas last November.

Maycee Barber (14-2)

Barber, now 27, is riding a six-fight win streak, having notched victories over top contenders like Katlyn Cerminara, Amanda Ribas, and Andrea Lee. A Dana White’s Contender Series alum, Barber has developed into a powerful striker and aggressive finisher. She aims to cement her status as the clear No. 1 contender with a win over Blanchfield.

Flyweight Division Context

This fight has major title implications following champion Valentina Shevchenko’s recent successful title defense against Manon Fiorot at UFC 315 on May 10, 2025. Shevchenko won by unanimous decision (48-47 on all scorecards), reaffirming her dominance in the division at age 37. The winner of Blanchfield vs. Barber could potentially be next in line for a title shot against the champion.

Other Notable Fights

Mateusz Gamrot vs. Ľudovít Klein: A clash between ranked lightweights with Gamrot looking to solidify his top-10 status.

A key women's bantamweight bout between top-five contenders, both seeking a future title shot.

A light heavyweight battle with Jacoby's striking against Lopes' finishing ability.

Former Invicta champion dos Santos returns from injury to face the surging Ardelean in a strawweight bout.

Venue and Tickets

Location: UFC Apex, Las Vegas, Nevada

UFC Apex, Las Vegas, Nevada Tickets: Available via resale markets, with premium VIP packages through UFC’s official provider.

What’s at Stake

With both Blanchfield and Barber ranked in the top five, the main event could determine the next title challenger in the women’s flyweight division. Several other bouts feature fighters on the cusp of contention, making this a card worth your time for fans following the next wave of UFC contenders.