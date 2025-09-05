UFC Paris Betting Odds: Current Favorites For Imavov vs. Borralho, Saint-Denis vs. Ruffy, And More

UFC Paris is almost here, and we here at MMA News are here to provide you the latest on betting odds for the card.

The card takes place from the Accor Arena in Paris, France, on Saturday, September 6. The main card portion of the event will start at 3PM ET/12PM PT, with preliminary action starting at 12PM ET/9AM PT.

The main event of the card will see Nassourdine Imavov facing off with Caio Borralho in a major middleweight contenders’ battle.

In the co-main event, Benoit Saint Denis will take on Mauricio Ruffy in a lightweight matchup.

The main card will also feature Modestas Bukauskas taking on Paul Craig, Bolaji Oki against Mason Jones, Axel Sola taking on Rhys McKee, and NAME vs. NAME. The main card was scheduled to have Patricio Pitbull vs. Losene Keita, but that fight was scrapped after weight management issues for Keita.

UFC Paris: Imavov vs. Borralho Betting Odds

Listed below are the latest betting odds for UFC Paris as of September 5 at 7pm ET, courtesy of DraftKings.

Main Card:

Middleweight: Nassourdine Imavov (+110) vs. Caio Borralho (-130)

Lightweight: Benoit Saint Denis (+124) vs. Mauricio Ruffy (-148)

Light Heavyweight: Modestas Bukauskas (-325) vs. Paul Craig (+260)

Lightweight: Bolajki Oki (+110) vs. Mason Jones (-130)

Welterweight: Axel Sola (-130) vs. Rhys McKee (+110)

Preliminary Card: