UFC Paris: Nassourdine Imavov vs. Caio Borralho Weigh-In Results

UFC Paris takes place this Saturday, September 6, at the Accor Arena, with MMA News bringing you the complete official weigh-in results ahead of fight night.

The upcoming event will be highlighted by a high-stakes middleweight showdown as top contenders Nassourdine Imavov and Caio Borralho clash, with major title implications on the line.

Popping off in Paris 🍾



It's officially #UFCParis fight week 👊 pic.twitter.com/jtarVRZYD8 — UFC (@ufc) September 1, 2025

Meanwhile, the co-main event will see French fan-favorite Benoit Saint Denis face rising lightweight finisher Mauricio Ruffy. Elsewhere on the card, highly touted Cage Warriors featherweight champion Harry Hardwick makes his UFC debut in a short-notice 155-pound clash against Kaue Fernandes.

Ahead of UFC Paris, the official weigh-ins were held Friday morning at the UFC host hotel in the ‘City of Light”. Both headliners, Imavov and Borralho, hit the 185-pound mark exactly. Meanwhile, Saint Denis weighed in at 155 pounds, and Ruffy hit the 156-pound lightweight limit, making their bout official without issue.

However, the weigh-ins weren’t flawless, as the scheduled featherweight clash between Patricio Pitbull and highly anticipated UFC debutant Losene Keita was called off from the UFC Paris lineup. “Black Panther” came in three pounds over the 146-pound non-title limit at 149, while Pitbull weighed in at 145 pounds.

UFC Paris Complete Weigh-In Results

Main Card

Middleweight bout: Nassourdine Imavov (185) vs. Caio Borralho (185)

Lightweight bout: Benoit Saint Denis (155) vs. Mauricio Ruffy (156)

Light heavyweight bout: Modestas Bukauskas (205) vs. Paul Craig (205)

Lightweight bout: Bolaji Oki (156) vs. Mason Jones (156)

Welterweight bout: Axel Sola (170) vs. Rhys McKee (170)

Featherweight bout: Patricio Pitbull (145) vs. Losene Keita (149)*

Preliminary Card

Featherweight bout: William Gomis (145) vs. Robert Ruchala (146)

Light Heavyweight bout: Oumar Sy (206) vs. Brendson Ribeiro (206)

Heavyweight bout: Marcin Tybura (256) vs. Ante Delija (239)

Lightweight bout: Harry Hardwick (156) vs. Kaue Fernandes (155)

Welterweight bout: Sam Patterson (170) vs. Trey Waters (171)

Middleweight bout: Brad Tavares (186) vs. Robert Bryczek (186)

Welterweight bout: Andreas Gustafsson (171) vs. Rinat Fakhretdinov (170)

Strawweight bout: Shauna Bannon (116) vs. Sam Hughes (116)

*Losene Keita came in over the 146-pound featherweight limit, leading to the cancellation of his bout with Patricio Pitbull.