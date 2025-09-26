UFC Perth Betting Odds: Current Favorites For Ulberg vs. Reyes And More

UFC Perth is almost here, and we here at MMA News are here to provide you the latest on betting odds for the card.

The card takes place from the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, on Saturday, September 27. The main card portion of the event will start at 10PM ET/7PM PT, with preliminary action starting at 7PM ET/4PM PT.

The main event will see a light heavyweight battle between Carlos Ulberg and Dominick Reyes.

Light heavyweights are also featured in the co-main event as Jimmy Crute takes on Ivan Erslan.

The UFC Perth main card will also feature Jack Jenkins face Ramon Taveras, Jake Matthews squaring off with Neil Magny, and Tom Nolan going toe-to-toe with Charlie Campbell.

UFC Perth: Ulberg vs. Reyes Betting Odds

Listed below are the latest betting odds for UFC Perth as of September 26 at 9pm ET, courtesy of DraftKings.

Main Card:

Light Heavyweight: Carlos Ulberg (-238) vs Dominick Reyes (+195)

Light Heavyweight: Jimmy Crute (-225) vs Ivan Erslan (+185)

Featherweight: Jack Jenkins (-290) vs Ramon Taveras (+235)

Welterweight: Jake Matthews (-380) vs Neil Magny (+300)

Lightweight: Tom Nolan (-148) vs Charlie Campbell (+124)

Preliminary Card: