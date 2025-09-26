UFC Perth: Carlos Ulberg vs. Dominick Reyes Weigh-In Results

UFC Fight Night: Carlos Ulberg vs. Dominick Reyes — UFC Perth — takes place on Saturday, and MMA News is here to bring you the official weigh-in results.

This is the fourth time that the UFC has invaded Perth, Australia, but this will be the first time that the card is not a pay-per-view event. The RAC Arena has previously played host to UFC 221 in February 2018, UFC 284 in February 2023, and UFC 305 in August 2024. That most recent event saw Dricus Du Plessis retain the UFC middleweight championship with a fourth-round submission of Israel Adesanya in the main event.

The main event of UFC Perth will see Carlos Ulberg face off with former light heavyweight title challenger Dominick Reyes.

Ulberg is 12-1 in professional MMA and has won all eight fights he’s had since dropping his UFC debut. Ulberg already bested a former light heavyweight champion earlier this year, defeating Jan Blachowicz at UFC London in March.

After a year-and-a-half break following a four-fight losing skid, Reyes enters tomorrow night’s main event on a three-fight win streak. He most recently fought at UFC 314 in April, knocking out Nikita Krylov.

After the originally planned co-main event fell out earlier this week, the new co-feature will see Jimmy Crute take on Ivan Erslan in more 205-pound action. Crute scored his first victory since 2020 his last time out, submitting Marcin Prachino at UFC 318 in July. Erslan is still looking for his first UFC win after decision losses to Ion Cutelaba and Navajo Stirling.

The rest of the UFC Perth main card will see Jack Jenkins face Ramon Taveras, Jake Matthews squaring off with Neil Magny, Justin Tafa taking on Louie Sutherland, and Tom Nolan going toe-to-toe with Charlie Campbell.

UFC Fight Night: Ulberg vs. Reyes Weigh-In Results

UFC Fight Night: Ulberg vs. Reyes takes place on Saturday, September 26, at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. The main card begins at 10 PM ET/7 PM PT, with the preliminary card starting at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT.

See below for the official results of the official UFC Perth weigh-ins.

Main Card:

Light Heavyweight: Carlos Ulberg () vs Dominick Reyes ()

Light Heavyweight: Jimmy Crute () vs Ivan Erslan ()

Featherweight: Jack Jenkins () vs Ramon Taveras ()

Welterweight: Jake Matthews () vs Neil Magny ()

Heavyweight: Justin Tafa () vs Louie Sutherland ()

Lightweight: Tom Nolan () vs Charlie Campbell ()

Preliminary Card: