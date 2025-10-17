UFC Vancouver: Reinier De Ridder vs. Brendan Allen Weigh-In Results

UFC Fight Night: Reinier de Ridder vs. Brendan Allen — UFC Vancouver — takes place on Saturday, and MMA News is here to bring you the official weigh-in results.

This will be the seventh time in history that the Octagon touches down in the most populated city of British Columbia, Canada. The last time the UFC was in the Rogers Arena saw Amanda Nunes defeat Irene Aldana at UFC 289 to retain the women’s bantamweight title before retiring.

The main event of UFC Vancouver will be a pivotal middleweight title eliminator, as former two-division ONE champion Reinier de Ridder takes on Brendan Allen. Allen fills in for an injured Anthony “Fluffy” Hernandez.

De Ridder comes into this contest off a narrow decision victory over former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker in the main event of UFC Abu Dhabi this past July. He’s now 4-0 in the UFC following finishes of Gerald Meerschaert, Kevin Holland and Bo Nickal.

Allen enters this contest off a win over Marvin Vettori at UFC 318 that same month, a bout that earned that card’s Fight of the Night honors.

The aforementioned Holland will be competing in the UFC Vancouver co-main event, taking on Mike Malott. Holland enters this bout off a loss to Daniel Rodriguez at UFC 318. Malott enters off a knockout of Charles Radtke at UFC 315 in May.

The main card also features a noteworthy bantamweight bout between Marlon “Chito” Vera and Aiemann Zahabi, a key women’s strawweight contenders’ bout between Manon Fiorot and Jasmine Jasudavicius, a bantamweight battle between Cody Gibson and Aori Qileng, and a lightweight fight featuring Kyle Nelson and Matt Frevola.

UFC Fight Night: De Ridder vs. Allen Weigh-In Results

UFC Fight Night: De Ridder vs. Allen takes place on Saturday, October 18, at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. The main card begins at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT, with the preliminary card starting at 4 PM ET/1 PM PT.

See below for the official results of the official UFC Vancouver weigh-ins. You can view the weigh-ins in the video player above.

Main Card:

Middleweight: Reinier de Ridder (186) vs Brendan Allen (186)

Welterweight: Kevin Holland (170.5) vs Mike Malott (171)

Bantamweight: Marlon Vera (136) vs Aiemann Zahabi (135.5)

Women’s Flyweight: Manon Fiorot (125.5) vs Jasmine Jasudavicius (125.5)

Bantamweight: Cody Gibson (136) vs Aoriqileng (135.5)

Lightweight: Kyle Nelson (155.5) vs Matt Frevola (155)

Preliminary Card: