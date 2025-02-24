UFC Vegas 103 Betting Odds: Current Favorites For Manel Kape vs. Asu Almabayev Card

UFC Vegas 103 is almost upon us, and MMA News is here to keep you updated with the current odds for this weekend’s lineup.

The upcoming event takes place Saturday, March 1, at the UFC Apex in Enterprise, Nevada. The main card begins at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT, with the preliminary card starting at 4 PM ET/1 PM PT.

Topping the lineup will be a pair of top 10 flyweights. Following the withdrawal of Brandon Royval this month, #6 contender Manel Kape will face the challenge of Kazakhstan’s Asu Almabayev.

And also making the walk on Saturday will be the likes of Cody Brundage, Nasrat Haqparast, Hyder Amil, Danny Barlow, Ricardo Ramos and Charles Johnson.

UFC Vegas 103: Kape vs. Almabayev Betting Odds

Listed below are the latest betting odds for UFC Vegas 103 (as of 2/24), courtesy of DraftKings.

Main Card:

Manel Kape (-245) vs. Asu Almabayev (+200)

Cody Brundage (+136) vs. Julian Marquez (-162)

Nasrat Haqparast (+210) vs. Esteban Ribovics (-258)

Austen Lane (+295) vs. Mário Pinto (-375)

Hyder Amil (+185) vs. William Gomis (-225)

Preliminary Card: