UFC Vegas 108 Betting Odds: Current Favorites For Tatsuro Taira vs. Hyun Sung Park Card

By Thomas Albano

UFCVegas 108 is almost here, and we here at MMA News are here to provide you the latest on betting odds for the card.

The card takes place from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday, August 2. The main card portion of the event will start at 9PM ET/6PM PT, with preliminary action starting at 6PM ET/3PM PT.

The headline attraction for the event will feature Tatsuro Taira taking on Hyun Sung Park in flyweight action.

In the co-main event, Mateusz Rebecki will face Chris Duncan.

The main card will also feature Elvis Brener vs. Esteban Ribovics, Karol Rosa vs. Nora Cornelle, Neil Magny vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos, and Danny Silva vs. Kevin Vallejos.

UFC Vegas 108: Tatsuro Taira vs. Hyun Sung Park Betting Odds

Listed below are the latest betting odds for UFC Vegas 108 as of August 1 at 8pm ET, courtesy of DraftKings.

  • Flyweight: Tatsuro Taira (-360) vs. Hyun Sung Park (+285)
  • Lightweight: Mateusz Rębecki (-225) vs. Chris Duncan (+185)
  • Lightweight: Elvis Brener (+225) vs. Esteban Ribovics (-278)
  • Women’s Bantamweight: Karol Rosa (-192) vs. Nora Cornolle (+160)
  • Welterweight: Neil Magny (+154) vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (-185)
  • Featherweight: Danny Silva (+330) vs. Kevin Vallejos (-425)

Preliminary Card:

  • Bantamweight: Rinya Nakamura (-425) vs. Nathan Fletcher (+330)
  • Middleweight: Rodolfo Vieira (-198) vs. Tresean Gore (+164)
  • Middleweight: Nick Klein (+130) vs. Andrey Pulyaev (-155)
  • Featherweight: Austin Bashi (-750) vs. John Yannis (+525)
  • Flyweight: Rafael Estevam (-625) vs. Felipe Bunes (+455)
  • Women’s Strawweight: Piera Rodriguez (-225) vs. Ketlen Souza (+185)
