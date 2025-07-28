UFC Vegas 108 Main Event Altered As Tatsuro Taira Gets Short Notice Undefeated Opponent

UFC Vegas 108 will now feature a newly confirmed main event.

UFC Vegas 108, set for this Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, was initially slated to feature a crucial flyweight headliner between Amir Albazi and Tatsuro Taira. However, reports on Sunday revealed the bout has been called off just days ahead of event.

On Monday, the UFC officially announced that Albazi is out of the upcoming Fight Night main event, with Road to UFC 125-pound tournament winner Hyun Sung Park stepping in on just six days’ notice to face Taira. While the promotion confirmed the change, no explanation was given for Albazi’s withdrawal.

Taira enters UFC Vegas 108 looking to rebound from the first loss of his professional career, a narrow split decision defeat to former flyweight title challenger Brandon Royval at UFC Vegas 98 in October 2024. The 25-year-old Japanese standout holds a 6-1 record in the UFC and a 16-1 overall professional mark, with 12 of those victories coming by way of finish.

Meanwhile, Park is riding high off a first-round submission victory over Carlos Hernandez at UFC Vegas 106 this past May. “Peace of Mind” has secured finishes in all three of his UFC outings and currently boasts a flawless 10-0 professional record, with nine of those wins coming inside the distance.

Images: @t.tatsurooo6/@hsp_mma/Instagram

What’s The Full Lineup for UFC Vegas 108?

The latest UFC Vegas 108 card currently features the following matchups:

Main Card

Tatsuro Taira vs. Hyun Sung Park; flyweight

Chris Duncan vs. Mateusz Rebecki; lightweight

Elves Brener vs. Esteban Ribovics; lightweight

Karol Rosa vs. Nora Cornolle; women’s bantamweight

Neil Magny vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos; welterweight

Danny Silva vs. Kevin Vallejos: featherweight

Preliminary Card

Rinya Nakamura vs. Nathan Fletcher; bantamweight

Rodolfo Vieira vs. Tresean Gore; middleweight

Nick Klein vs. Andrey Pulyaev; middleweight

Piera Rodriguez vs. Ketlen Souza; strawweight

Rafael Estevam vs. Felipe Bunes; flyweight

Fight lineup and scheduling details are tentative and may change prior to the event.