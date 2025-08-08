UFC Vegas 109 Betting Odds: Current Favorites For Roman Dolidze vs. Anthony Hernandez Card

UFC Vegas 109 is almost here, and we here at MMA News are here to provide you the latest on betting odds for the card.

The card takes place from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday, August 9. The main card portion of the event will start at 7PM ET/4PM PT, with preliminary action starting at 4PM ET/1PM PT.

The headline attraction for the event will feature Roman Dolidze facing Anthony Hernandez in a battle of middleweight contenders.

In the co-main event, former flyweight title challenger Steve Erceg moves up to bantamweight to face Ode’ Osbourne.

The main card will also feature Iasmin Lucindo vs. Angela Hill, Andre Fili vs. Christian Rodriguez, Miles Johns vs. Jean Matsumoto, and Eryk Anders vs. Christian Leroy Duncan.

UFC Vegas 109: Roman Dolidze vs. Anthony Hernandez Betting Odds

Listed below are the latest betting odds for UFC Vegas 109 as of August 8 at 8:30pm ET, courtesy of DraftKings.

Main Card:

Middleweight: Roman Dolidze (+275) vs. Anthony Hernandez (-345)

Bantamweight: Steve Erceg (-525) vs. Ode’ Osbourne (+425)

Women’s Strawweight: Iasmin Lucindo (-205) vs. Angela Hill (+170)

Featherweight: Andre Fili (+200) vs. Christian Rodriguez (-245)

Bantamweight: Miles Johns (+205) vs. Jean Matsumoto (-250)

Middleweight: Eryk Anders (+390) vs. Christian Leroy Duncan (-520)

Preliminary Card: